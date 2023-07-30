4 dead, 2 injured in two separate aircraft accidents in Wisconsin

Two separate aircraft accidents left a total of four people dead and two injured this weekend in Wisconsin, officials said.

The first crash occurred when a single-engine North American T-6 aircraft crashed into Lake Winnebago on Saturday around 9 a.m. local time, according to a press release from the Experimental Aircraft Association.

"There were two occupants in the plane, a T-6 Texan, and recovery efforts for the deceased occupants and also the plane began shortly afterward," the EAA said in the release.

Midair collision leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

Later Saturday, two aircraft collided in midair at the Wittman Regional Airport.

The aircraft belonged to individuals attending the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh, but they were not involved in the air show, a statement from the organization said.

The press release, citing the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, said two people were killed and two were injured. The injured were taken to a local hospital and were in stable condition.

The aircraft involved in the second crash were a Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA 10 Eclipse gyrocopter, according to the press release.

The airport halted operations while the accident was investigated. The air show began after a short delay.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased individuals pending notification of family members.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wisconsin aircraft incidents: 4 people dead, 2 are injured