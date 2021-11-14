4 Dead, 11-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Small Plane Crash on Lake Michigan's Beaver Island

Beaver Island in Lake Michigan

Four people have reportedly died, and one child is in critical condition, following a small plane crash that occurred on Michigan's Beaver Island.

On Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m. local time, the plane crash occurred on the island in Lake Michigan, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and three other passengers, the Associated Press reported, citing the Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Petoskey News-Review, the passengers are said to have been realtor Mike Perdue and his 11-year-old daughter, as well as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall, two individuals who the outlet reported were new to the island and planning a vineyard in the area.

The Petoskey News-Review also noted that two dogs were killed in the crash. The identity of the pilot has not yet been released.

Following the incident, the Coast Guard in the area that serves the Great Lakes region said in a tweet that a man and the child were brought to a hospital in Petoskey. The man was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said, per NBC affiliate WOOD-TV.

A representative for the Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for information.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is currently investigating the crash, said in a social media statement that the plane that went down was a Britton-Norman BN-2A.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said they are also working with the NTSB, according to the Associated Press. The cause of the crash is not yet known.