4 Days Left Until Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 (EPA:CAT31) Trades Ex-Dividend

Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 (EPA:CAT31) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. You can purchase shares before the 7th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 9th of April.

Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31's next dividend payment will be €4.37 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €4.37 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 has a trailing yield of approximately 3.8% on its current stock price of €115.52. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 paid out a comfortable 35% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

ENXTPA:CAT31 Historical Dividend Yield April 2nd 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's not ideal to see Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.5% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last ten years, Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.0% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 worth buying for its dividend? Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. We've identified 2 warning signs with Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

