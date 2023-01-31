4 Day Online United States Patent Practice Training Course: Get Up to date with the Latest Court Decisions and Best Practices (February 27, 2023 March 2, 2023)
The area of US patent practice can be complex and confusing. Are you up to date with the latest court decisions and best practice?
This highly interactive seminar will give you a comprehensive understanding of the US patent system and enable you to work more effectively with your US counterparts.
It will highlight the important differences between US and European patent practice and provide you with the opportunity for in-depth discussions about prosecution practice and procedure throughout the two days. The programme will cover important tactics to get the most out of your prosecution dollar, and provide lots of claim drafting tips to give your application a solid footing for US prosecution and enforcement.
This event will bring you right up to date on the latest legislative changes under the America Invents Act (AIA), as well as all the recent and pending US Supreme and other court decisions of importance. You will also get to grips with current happenings in the USPTO that could impact on your role.
Key topics covered:
Legal framework
Claim construction
US patent prosecution practice and procedure
The written description, enablement and best mode requirements
Definiteness
Statutory subject matter
Novelty and prior art
Obviousness
Provisional and continuing applications
Restriction practice and obviousness
Type double patenting
USPTO programs
Patent Law Treaty implementation
Duty of candor
Infringement
Patent litigation and damages
Why you should attend
This is a fantastic opportunity to take full advantage of the open seminar environment that this event offers. With a high degree of interaction with the expert trainers as well as other participants, this is a great forum for discussing your particular questions and concerns. Offering a wide-ranging and detailed understanding, this seminar covers what every European patent practitioner should know about US patent practice.
Who Should Attend:
Corporate patent counsel
Patent attorneys from corporate and private practice
Intellectual property consultants
Patent managers and engineers
Company legal advisers
All those involved with patent protection in the United States
Key Topics Covered:
Legal framework
Statutes and rules
Courts and agencies
Requirements for patentability
Claim construction
Phillips - broad multifaceted inquiry
Claim construction rules and guidelines
Claim construction in the USPTO
US patent prosecution - general flow of events
Written description
'Possession' of claimed invention
Ariad - increased focus on what inventors actually did
Written description guidelines
Negative limitations
Enablement
Wands factors - to show whether the amount of experimentation necessary would be 'undue'
Interplay with written description requirement
Best mode
Effect of the AIA
Definiteness
Nautilus - the 'reasonable certainty' standard
USPTO practice
Means-plus-function claiming
Statutory subject matter
Supreme Court jurisprudence
USPTO guidance
Court of Appeal
Utility
Impossibility
Judicial interpretation
Patent Law Treaty implementation
Novelty and prior art
Anticipation
Pre-AIA - 'first to invent'
Post-AIA - 'first to file'
Obviousness
Graham and KSR
USPTO practice - prima facie obviousness
USPTO KSR guidelines
Method claims
Provisional applications
Pre-AIA vs post-AIA
Continuing applications
Continuations, divisionals, continuations-in-part
Restriction practice
Restriction requirement
Restriction vs Election of Species
Rejoinder
Patent term and PTA
Obviousness - type double patenting
Gilead cases
Terminal disclaimers
USPTO programs
Terminal disclaimers
Patent Law Treaty implementation
Obviousness - type double patenting (continued)
Accelerated examination, track one, patent prosecution highway
First action interview, after-final consideration, pre-appeal brief request for review pilot programs
Duty of candor
Citation of references
Inequitable conduct
Inventorship
Conception
Joint inventorship
Interference practice
Derivation actions
Post-issuance practice
Re-examination and re-issue
Inter partes review
Post-grant review
Covered business method review
Supplemental examination
Certificates of correction
Infringement
Direct Infringement
Contributory infringement and inducement
Extraterritorial infringement
Exhaustion
Doctrine of equivalents
Function/way/result test
Festo - prosecution history estoppel
Licensing
Willfulness
Opinions
Declaratory judgment
Burdens of proof
Patent litigation and damages
Remedies
Entire market value
Injunctive relief
Speakers:
Nicole Reifman
Partner
McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP
Nicole Reifman is a partner with McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP, Chicago where she has gained diverse experience in obtaining, evaluating and enforcing intellectual property.
She has experience in all phases of patent preparation and prosecution, and concentrates in representing clients in the mechanical and electrical arts, including drive train systems, medical devices, electromechanical, telecommunications and material sciences matters. She also has experience in all phases of patent litigation.
She provides counselling regarding the procurement, enforcement, and licensing of intellectual property rights, including trademark, trade secret and copyright issues. She actively manages trademark portfolios and develops brand building and protection strategies for her clients. She is also the Recent Developments Editor of the University of Illinois Journal of Law, Technology, and Policy.
James Suggs
Partner
McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP
James Suggs is a partner in the intellectual property law firm McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP, located in Chicago, where he practices patent law.
He prepares and prosecutes patent applications, prepares opinions of counsel, performs patent due diligence studies and provides patent counselling and portfolio management services in a wide variety of technologies, including chemical, pharmaceutical, materials science, semiconductor, integrated optics, optical fiber, and related technologies.
His litigation experience includes federal district court and appellate practice as well as advocacy in forums such as the International Trade Commission, and spans a diverse range of technologies.
