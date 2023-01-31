4 Day Online United States Patent Practice Training Course: Get Up to date with the Latest Court Decisions and Best Practices (February 27, 2023 March 2, 2023)

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Patent Practice Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The area of US patent practice can be complex and confusing. Are you up to date with the latest court decisions and best practice?

This highly interactive seminar will give you a comprehensive understanding of the US patent system and enable you to work more effectively with your US counterparts.

It will highlight the important differences between US and European patent practice and provide you with the opportunity for in-depth discussions about prosecution practice and procedure throughout the two days. The programme will cover important tactics to get the most out of your prosecution dollar, and provide lots of claim drafting tips to give your application a solid footing for US prosecution and enforcement.

This event will bring you right up to date on the latest legislative changes under the America Invents Act (AIA), as well as all the recent and pending US Supreme and other court decisions of importance. You will also get to grips with current happenings in the USPTO that could impact on your role.

Key topics covered:

Legal framework

Claim construction

US patent prosecution practice and procedure

The written description, enablement and best mode requirements

Definiteness

Statutory subject matter

Novelty and prior art

Obviousness

Provisional and continuing applications

Restriction practice and obviousness Type double patenting

USPTO programs

Patent Law Treaty implementation

Duty of candor

Infringement

Patent litigation and damages

Why you should attend

This is a fantastic opportunity to take full advantage of the open seminar environment that this event offers. With a high degree of interaction with the expert trainers as well as other participants, this is a great forum for discussing your particular questions and concerns. Offering a wide-ranging and detailed understanding, this seminar covers what every European patent practitioner should know about US patent practice.

Who Should Attend:

Corporate patent counsel

Patent attorneys from corporate and private practice

Intellectual property consultants

Patent managers and engineers

Company legal advisers

All those involved with patent protection in the United States

Key Topics Covered:

Legal framework

Statutes and rules

Courts and agencies

Requirements for patentability

Claim construction

Phillips - broad multifaceted inquiry

Claim construction rules and guidelines

Claim construction in the USPTO

US patent prosecution - general flow of events

Written description

'Possession' of claimed invention

Ariad - increased focus on what inventors actually did

Written description guidelines

Negative limitations

Enablement

Wands factors - to show whether the amount of experimentation necessary would be 'undue'

Interplay with written description requirement

Best mode

Effect of the AIA

Definiteness

Nautilus - the 'reasonable certainty' standard

USPTO practice

Means-plus-function claiming

Statutory subject matter

Supreme Court jurisprudence

USPTO guidance

Court of Appeal

Utility

Impossibility

Judicial interpretation

Patent Law Treaty implementation

Novelty and prior art

Anticipation

Pre-AIA - 'first to invent'

Post-AIA - 'first to file'

Obviousness

Graham and KSR

USPTO practice - prima facie obviousness

USPTO KSR guidelines

Method claims

Provisional applications

Pre-AIA vs post-AIA

Continuing applications

Continuations, divisionals, continuations-in-part

Restriction practice

Restriction requirement

Restriction vs Election of Species

Rejoinder

Patent term and PTA

Obviousness - type double patenting

Gilead cases

Terminal disclaimers

USPTO programs

Terminal disclaimers

Patent Law Treaty implementation

Obviousness - type double patenting (continued)

Accelerated examination, track one, patent prosecution highway

First action interview, after-final consideration, pre-appeal brief request for review pilot programs

Duty of candor

Citation of references

Inequitable conduct

Inventorship

Conception

Joint inventorship

Interference practice

Derivation actions

Post-issuance practice

Re-examination and re-issue

Inter partes review

Post-grant review

Covered business method review

Supplemental examination

Certificates of correction

Infringement

Direct Infringement

Contributory infringement and inducement

Extraterritorial infringement

Exhaustion

Doctrine of equivalents

Function/way/result test

Festo - prosecution history estoppel

Licensing

Willfulness

Opinions

Declaratory judgment

Burdens of proof

Patent litigation and damages

Remedies

Entire market value

Injunctive relief

Speakers:



Nicole Reifman

Partner

McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP



Nicole Reifman is a partner with McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP, Chicago where she has gained diverse experience in obtaining, evaluating and enforcing intellectual property.

She has experience in all phases of patent preparation and prosecution, and concentrates in representing clients in the mechanical and electrical arts, including drive train systems, medical devices, electromechanical, telecommunications and material sciences matters. She also has experience in all phases of patent litigation.

She provides counselling regarding the procurement, enforcement, and licensing of intellectual property rights, including trademark, trade secret and copyright issues. She actively manages trademark portfolios and develops brand building and protection strategies for her clients. She is also the Recent Developments Editor of the University of Illinois Journal of Law, Technology, and Policy.



James Suggs

Partner

McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP



James Suggs is a partner in the intellectual property law firm McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP, located in Chicago, where he practices patent law.

He prepares and prosecutes patent applications, prepares opinions of counsel, performs patent due diligence studies and provides patent counselling and portfolio management services in a wide variety of technologies, including chemical, pharmaceutical, materials science, semiconductor, integrated optics, optical fiber, and related technologies.

His litigation experience includes federal district court and appellate practice as well as advocacy in forums such as the International Trade Commission, and spans a diverse range of technologies.



