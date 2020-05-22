4-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AnaptysBio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against AnaptysBio, Inc. ("AnaptysBio" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:ANAB) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 10, 2017 and November 7, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 26, 2020.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AnaptysBio failed to include crucial information in its Phase 2a trial for atopic dermatitis, such as the timing and extent of patients' use of topical corticosteroids as a rescue therapy. The Company also failed to include important information in its Phase 2a trial for peanut allergies, such as the cumulative peanut dose tolerated at day 14 after the administration of etokimab or placebo. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AnaptysBio, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

