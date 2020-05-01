4-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tilray, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $250,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against Tilray, Inc. ("Tilray" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:TLRY) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between January 15, 2019 and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 5, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tilray materially overstated the advantages of its marketing and revenue sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (the "ABG Agreement"). The failure of the ABG Agreement to perform was likely to have a significant impact on the Company's financial results. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tilray, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

