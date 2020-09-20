4 Dartmouth churches broken into over 2 days

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a string of church break-ins around Dartmouth, N.S.

The first of the incidents took place overnight Thursday into Friday morning at three churches on Regency Drive, Portland Street and Hastings Drive.

Electronics and quantities of cash were among the items stolen, according to a release.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to another report of a break and enter at a church on Farrell Street.

The suspects entered the church overnight, stole some items and caused property damage.

Police are asking anyone who notices any suspicious activity around homes, businesses or places of worship to report it by calling (902) 490-5020.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to call police at (902) 490-5016. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477, or submitting a secure web tip on their website.

