4 new COVID deaths reported in SLO County as overall cases drop

Reported COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County fell since last week, according to data from the county Public Health Department, even as more new deaths were recorded.

On Wednesday, the county reported four additional coronavirus deaths, involving people 65-84 and 85 and older. Locally, 542 people have died from the virus.

Public Health reported eight people were hospitalized with severe COVID-19 on Wednesday, but no patients are in intensive care.

Public Health reported 371 new infections during the last week ending Wednesday, a sizable drop from the 510 cases reported from Aug. 17-24.

Despite the drop in the total number of new cases this week compared to last week, the two-week daily case average rose from 57 on Aug. 24 to 63 on Wednesday, because some lower numbers two weeks ago cycled out of the average.

Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past seven days break down day by day:

Thursday: 69 Friday: 41 Saturday: 35 Sunday: 37 Monday: 45 Tuesday: 70 Wednesday: 74

The number of active cases now stands at 364, a slight increase from the 340 active cases reported on Aug. 24 but still fairly consistent with numbers throughout the end of August.

In total, 63,140 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

The agency on Aug. 4 released data showing that unvaccinated people account for about 62% of COVID-19 cases, 70% of hospitalizations and 63% of deaths since June 15.

Over the past seven days, these are the top coronavirus cases by city: 124 in Paso Robles, 49 in Atascadero and 37 in Nipomo.

To see the full city-by-city breakdown, visit the Public Health dashboard at www.slocounty.ca.gov/COVID-19/Data.aspx

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

To make an appointment, visit slocounty.ca.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

Testing is administered at 1336 Ramona Ave., Suite A, in Grover Beach; 800 Pine St. in Paso Robles and 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, call 805-781-5500 or the clinic site to schedule an appointment .

The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines and boosters by appointment at public health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.

Vaccines are administered at the Grover Beach clinic at 286 South 16th St., the Paso Robles clinic at 805 4th St., Suite 201-202 and the San Luis Obispo clinic at 2191 Johnson Ave.

For more information on clinic hours, visit slocounty.ca.gov/COVID-19/Vaccines.