4 new COVID-19 deaths and 17 hospitalizations in N.L.'s latest update

Newfoundland and Labrador has recorded four new deaths due to COVID-19, revealed in Wednesday's update of the provincial government's online pandemic dashboard.

The update, covering April 23-May 6, says there were 17 hospitalizations during those two weeks, including three people in critical care. The update says there was just one new death, but data in its regional and age breakdowns reveal three other deaths, which would have happened before April 23 but not attributed to COVID-19 before the last update, two weeks ago.

Three of the deaths were in the Eastern Health region, and one was in the Western Health region. Three of the people who died were 80 or older, while the fourth person was in their 70s.

The new deaths raise the province's total to 344 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, the World Health Organization said COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency, but it also noted the pandemic hasn't come to an end, with recent spikes in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

