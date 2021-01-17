4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There is one case in each health zone: western, northern, eastern and central, according to a provincial release. All are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The case in the central zone is a student at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax who lives off-campus. All cases are self-isolating.

"Having active cases in all zones is a reminder that the virus still wants to spread around the province," Premier Stephen McNeil said in the release.

"But we are doing a good job limiting the spread and I encourage all Nova Scotians to stay vigilant by limiting social contact, wearing a mask, distancing and following all of the other public health protocols."

Active total at 29

There are 29 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, down one from Saturday. No one is in hospital with the virus.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,396 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

The province also noted that a positive case reported Friday — a student at Cape Breton University in Sydney — was incorrectly identified as living off campus. The individual lives on campus and has been self-isolating.

"Active cases across the province show us that we cannot let our guard down," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

"I want to thank Nova Scotians for continuing to take steps to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in their communities."

Vaccine supply to be reduced

At a news briefing on Friday, the premier said Nova Scotia will continue to hold back second doses of COVID-19 vaccine until a continuous supply can be guaranteed.

He said the province had administered 7,600 doses of the vaccine as of late Thursday, which included 2,200 front-line health-care workers who have received their second dose.

Strang said the province had received 13,000 doses of vaccine prior to Thursday. Most of that supply has been administered or has been scheduled for second doses.

Pfizer had recently said it will temporarily reduce shipments of its vaccine to Canada. The pharmaceutical giant is pausing some production lines at a facility in Belgium in order to expand long-term manufacturing capacity.

Mandatory testing for rotational workers

Mandatory testing for rotational workers came into effect Friday. Workers will now be required to get a test within two days of returning to Nova Scotia and again about a week later.

A mobile health unit was set up in Truro, N.S., on Thursday in response to an increase in the number of potential exposures in the area in the last week.

A full list of exposures in the province can be found here.

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health said the unit will be expanded for four more days of testing. Drop-in testing will be available on Sunday through Tuesday at the convention centre in the Best Western Glengarry from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

