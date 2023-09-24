4 children, 1 adult injured in Virginia shooting

A shooting in Virginia left four children and one adult injured Saturday evening, according to police. File Image by Simaah from Pixabay

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A shooting in Virginia left four children and one adult injured Saturday evening, according to police.

The Chesapeake Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred around 5:02 p.m. in the 1300 block of Drayton Road.

"Five victims, four male juveniles and one adult male were shot and are at local hospitals for their injuries. This is an active crime scene. There is no suspect information currently," police said in the brief statement.

Exact details about the names, ages and relations of the victims as well as their conditions were not immediately known.

Investigators are asking the public for information about this incident.