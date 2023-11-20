4 charged following protests in downtown Calgary

A news release from Calgary police says three people have been charged with assaulting a peace officer and one person has been charged with obstruction of a peace officer. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

Four people have been charged following demonstrations at Calgary city hall Sunday involving both pro-Palestinian supporters and those supporting Israel.

Approximately 2,000 people took part in the rallies, police said in statement, noting most of the protesters were peaceful.

Following the march, a group of roughly 100 people broke off from the main protest group and blocked traffic at the intersection of northbound Macleod Trail and 4th Avenue S.E., according to police.

Five people from that group were arrested as behaviour escalated, the police statement said.

Three people have been charged with assaulting a peace officer and one person has been charged with obstruction of a peace officer. The fifth person that police took into custody was released without charges, says the news release.

Police say they connected with community leaders and protest organizers before Sunday's demonstrations in anticipation of large crowds.