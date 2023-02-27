With 4% CAGR, Coated Paper Market Size to Reach USD 9.68 billion by 2029

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Coated Paper Market value is expected to reach USD 9.68 billion by 2029, growing at a 4% CAGR of Between Forecast Period 2023 and 2029.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Coated Paper Market.

The global Coated Paper Market is expected to grow at 4% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 9.68 billion by 2029 from USD 6.80 billion in 2022. The coated paper market refers to the global market for paper products that have been coated with a layer of materials such as clay, calcium carbonate, or other polymers to improve their printing quality and other physical properties. Coated paper is commonly used in a variety of applications, including printing, packaging, and labeling.

The global coated paper market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for packaging materials in the food and beverage industry, rising demand for printing materials in the publishing industry, and the growing popularity of e-commerce, which has led to increased demand for shipping boxes and other packaging materials.

Industry Development:

  • In August 2020, J&J Green Paper launched a unique, environment- friendly pellet that produces water-resistant coatings for paper and paper packaging without the use of toxic oil-based products.

  • In October 2019, Sappi Europe signed a collaboration agreement with HP Indigo as part of HP Indigo’s Alliance One program. Under this alliance, both companies will continue to execute their commitment towards providing environment-friendly wood-free coated paper and digital imaging technologies to print media, respectively.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2889/coated-paper-market/#request-a-sample

Objectives of the Study

  • Define and segment the market for coated paper on the basis of coating material, type, and application

  • Estimate and forecast the market for coated paper in terms of value

  • Analyse significant region-specific trends of the market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

  • To estimate and forecast the market for coated paper by coating material, type, application, and region at country-level in each of the regions

  • Identify and analyse key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, and challenges influencing the coated paper market

  • To analyse recent market developments and competitive strategies such as, alliances, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions to draw the competitive landscape of the coated paper market

  • Strategically identify and profile key market players and analyse their core competencies in each type and application of the coated paper market


Report Attribute

Details

Coated Paper Market size value in 2022

USD 6.80 billion

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 9.68 billion

Market Growth rate

CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2029

Base year for estimation

2022

Historical data

2018 - 2020

Forecast period

2023 - 2029

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends

Segments covered

By Product Type; Packaging Type; Application and By Region

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; Italy; U.K.; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Saudi Arabia

Key companies profiled

Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), Sappi limited (South Africa), Asia Pulp & Paper (Indonesia), and UPM (Finland).

Customization scope

Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.


Companies Covered in Coated Paper Market Report:

  • Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan)

  • Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)

  • Sappi limited (South Africa)

  • Asia Pulp & Paper (Indonesia)

  • UPM (Finland).

Browse Full Premium Report | Coated Paper Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2889/coated-paper-market/#report-outlook

Report Benefits

  • Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Market.

  • Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Coated Paper Market in the future.

  • Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of Coated Paper Market leaders.

  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Track sales in the global and country-specific Market.

  • Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Market Segments: Coated Paper Market

by Product Type

  • Grounded Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

  • Kaolin Clay

  • SB Latex

  • Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

  • Starch

  • Talc

  • Titanium Dioxide (Tio2)

  • Wax

  • Others

by Packaging Type

  • Coated Fine Paper

  • Standard Coated Fine Paper

  • Coated Ground Wood Paper

  • Low Coat Weight Papers

  • Art Papers

  • Others

by Application

  • Packaging

  • Printing

  • Labels

by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Packaging application is expected to drive the growth of coated paper market

Packaging

As I mentioned earlier, the demand for coated paper in packaging is being driven by factors such as the growing e-commerce sector, increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials, and rising consumer demand for packaged food and beverages. Coated paper is commonly used in applications such as shipping boxes, cartons, and other packaging materials.

Printing

Coated paper is commonly used in the printing industry due to its ability to provide high-quality images and text. Coated paper is used for a wide range of applications, including magazines, catalogs, brochures, and other marketing materials.

Labels

Coated paper is also commonly used in the labeling industry due to its ability to provide high-quality images and text. Coated paper labels are commonly used in applications such as product packaging, shipping labels, and barcodes.

Frequently Asked Questions About This Report

  • How big is the Coated Paper Market?

  • What is the Coated Paper Market growth?

  • Which segment accounted for the largest Coated Paper Market share?

  • Who are the key players in the Coated Paper Market?

  • What are the factors driving the Coated Paper Market?

