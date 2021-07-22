4 of the best translucent setting powders for brown skin

translucent setting powders

Translucent setting powders haven’t always had the easiest time in the makeup industry. Although they are great for setting your makeup so that you don’t get oily throughout the day, translucent setting powders, for many years, were formulated for fairer and lighter skin tones.

Thankfully, that has changed a lot. Today, more brands are focusing on providing setting powder options for a variety of skin shades and tones.

Now, let’s clarify one thing: A translucent setting powder, though similar, is not the same as a pressed powder foundation. Whereas a powder foundation is actually distributing color, a translucent setting powder is more about setting your face as it is. Sometimes (well, usually) there’s a bit of pigment in a setting powder, but not enough to get full coverage on its own (although there are always exceptions to the rules!).

Yes, there are hundreds of setting powders out on the market today, like this favorite YouTuber-approved brand and the brands that Gen Z can’t get enough of. If you’ve been on the hunt for a really good setting powder that doesn’t leave a white cast but will still have you covered, check out some of these top picks.

Credit: Ulta

Beauty Bakerie has top-quality baking powders and an amazing brand story to match. This is available in six shades.

Credit: Sephora

Danessa Myricks started as a makeup artist, but anyone can use this brand’s products. Their setting powder comes in seven different shades that all have a matte finish.

Credit: Ulta

If you’d prefer to do a compact setting powder instead of a loose setting powder, you may want to go with an OG like the Maybelline Fit Me! This powder is available in 24 different shades, so it’s easy to find your perfect match.

Story continues

Credit: Sephora

Nobody can talk about setting powders without bringing up one of the best in the game. Although pricier than others, the Laura Mercier translucent powder delivers full coverage and comes in three different variations.

