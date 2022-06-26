4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Nicole Spector
·4 min read
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they will never have enough money to be able to afford to retire. Another survey, by MagnifyMoney, found that 46% of all Americans anticipate that they will retire in debt.

See: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Related: The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

The prospect of retiring may look especially dismal in famously desirable states like California, where the median home price is up to $884,890. But even "The Golden State" has its relatively affordable nooks and not-so-badly-priced crannies.

GOBankingRates compiled a list of the four best cities where a couple can live in California -- solely on a Social Security budget for two. That means no assets, no savings -- just that good old monthly income of $3,239.34 (the average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,619.67 doubled).

Let's have a look at where you can get the biggest bang for your limited buck if you and your partner want to retire in Cali.

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Riverside

  • Percentage of Population 65 and Older: 14.8%

  • Grocery Cost of Living Index: 100.4

  • Healthcare Cost of Living Index: 87.8

  • Livability Score: 59

  • Average Rent: $1,569.20

  • Monthly Grocery Cost Per Couple: $826.96

  • Monthly Healthcare Cost Per Couple: $757.57

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $3,153.73

Riverside has a robust citrus industry, hiking trails (you can even find volcanoes there) and a solid state university, along with the advantage of being relatively close to the bustling hub of Los Angeles -- which is about 60 miles away. This makes it a nice choice for those who are bidding adieu to L.A in search of more reasonable rents. Alas, the city has a high unemployment rate and a relatively high crime rate, which is what contributes to its subpar livability score of 59.

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com
Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

Pomona

  • Percentage of Population 65 and Older: 11.5%

  • Grocery Cost of Living Index: 100.5

  • Healthcare Cost of Living Score: 89.4

  • Livability Score: 53

  • Average Rent: $1,511.40

  • Monthly Grocery Cost Per Couple: $827.79

  • Monthly Healthcare Cost Per Couple: $771.37

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $3,110.56

Just 30 miles from Los Angeles, Pomona is another California city that gets a lot of Angelenos coming over for a more affordable life. It's a highly diverse city, which also makes it attractive, but its barely middling livability score is an obvious problem. The biggest issue Pomona faces is its high crime rate.

Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sacramento

  • Percentage of Population 65 and Older: 13.3%

  • Grocery Cost of Living Index: 104.8

  • Healthcare Cost of Living Score: 96.7

  • Livability Score: 62

  • Average Rent: $1,281.00

  • Monthly Grocery Cost Per Couple: $863.20

  • Monthly Healthcare Cost Per Couple: $834.36

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $2,978.56

The capital of California is also known as the City of Trees, which gives you some idea of the lush, verdant scenery that can be found there. Sacramento sports a booming arts scene and a trendy "Farm to Fork" movement, with its 1.5 million acres of farmland churning out roughly 165 varieties of produce. It has the highest livability score on this list, but, at 62, that's still not very high. This is likely because the city, picturesque as it can be, has a high crime rate too.

Spondylolithesis / Getty Images
Spondylolithesis / Getty Images

Fresno

  • Percentage of Population 65 and Older: 11.6%

  • Grocery Cost of Living Index: 99.2

  • Healthcare Cost of Living Score: 90.6

  • Livability Score: 57

  • Average Rent: $1,050.00

  • Monthly Grocery Cost Per Couple: $817.08

  • Monthly Healthcare Cost Per Couple: $781.73

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $2,648.80

Fresno is located right in the heart of the Golden State in San Joaquin Valley. The city has a highly diverse population and that's reflected in its sundry cuisine options. While you really can't beat an average rent of $1,050 in California, Fresno has some work to do in order to become a more desirable locale. Donning a less than impressive livability rate of 57, Fresno is blighted with bad air and a poor economy.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best places in California for a couple to live on only Social Security checks based on (1) the average monthly benefit for retired workers ($1,619.67), sourced from the Social Security Administration, and doubled; and (2) the average 2022 rent for a one-bedroom apartment, as sourced from ApartmentList. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for each listed city, looking at (3) grocery and (4) healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older in order to find how much a person 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together. In order for a city to be qualified for the study, its population had to be 10% or more over the age of 65, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 3, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go

  • Penny Oleksiak narrowly misses 100m freestyle podium at worlds

    Penny Oleksiak's first individual medal at worlds will have to wait. The Toronto native placed fourth in the women's 100-metre freestyle at the world aquatics championships on Thursday in Budapest, Hungary, touching an agonizing 0.06 seconds behind bronze medallist Torri Huske of the U.S. A podium appearance would have marked Canada's eighth in Hungary, tying the team record set at 2019 worlds. It also would have been Oleksiak's eighth career medal at worlds, breaking a tie with Kylie Masse. Ole

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Sports gambling has victims — and they are typically highly-educated young men

    CBC Saskatchewan is looking at single-event sports betting in the province. This story is a part of a series examining its impact. Read Part 1 here, which focuses on a Conservative MP who says the Saskatchewan government has "dropped the ball" on single-event sports betting. His private member's bill paved the way for its legalization in Canada. Read Part 2 here about how responsible gambling advocates are keeping an eye on the increasing 'normalization' of sports betting — and worry about the i

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th