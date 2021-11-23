4 of the best nonstick frying pans, according to Sur La Table’s discerning shoppers

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If ever there was a time to invest in top-notch cookware, it’s now. Not only are many different retailers dropping prices on high-quality pots and pans from top brands, but you’ll also be able to put them to good use if you’re hosting friends and family for the season.

When it comes to ensuring your kitchen is equipped with all the essentials, it can feel overwhelming. Do you need a cast-iron pan? Do you need a Dutch oven? And what about a roasting pan? Before you get ahead of yourself, remember: you don’t need to buy everything all at once. You can add the must-haves and even some fun extras over time, so don’t stress.

A nonstick frying pan, however, is definitely one of the first pieces of cookware you should buy when outfitting your kitchen. The best nonstick frying pans are versatile so that you can cook lots of different foods in them. Some foods that will cook very well in the best nonstick pans? Scrambled eggs, stir fry dishes and meats like chicken breasts and pork chops.

With so many people picking up cooking as a hobby during the 2020 pandemic, it’s not surprising that there are lots of different nonstick frying pans to choose from these days. Narrowing down the options can feel near impossible, but rest assured, there are simple ways to cut through the noise and identify the best of the best.

One of the easiest ways to know you’re spending your money on a good nonstick frying pan? Check the customer reviews. Yes, sometimes they are a bit skewed with giveaways and contests, but oftentimes you can tell if a reviewer has actually used the pan and is offering honest commentary.

Sur La Table is a great place to shop for cookware in general, but also for nonstick frying pans. The iconic retailer has a reputation for only selling top-of-the-line products, and their customers tend to be discerning home cooks that span the gamut in terms of experience. This makes Sur La Table a great place to get honest feedback on cookware you’re considering buying.

Story continues

To help those in the market for a new nonstick frying pan, we recently combed through all of Sur La Table’s offerings to find the best of the best. Here’s the rundown:

Best Nonstick Frying Pans

Most 5-Star Customer Reviews : Scanpan CS+ Skillet

Best Warranty : All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Covered Skillet

Best Overall Design : GreenPan Craft 12″ Skillet With Lid

Best PTFE and PFOA-free Design: Zwilling Spirit Ceramic Nonstick Skillet

Ready to learn more about the best nonstick frying pans that Sur La Table shoppers love? Read on below for more details and highlights on these top-rated nonstick pans.

Bonus: if you buy one of these popular nonstick frying pans during the holiday season, you’re likely to get it on sale!

Most 5-Star Customer Reviews: Scanpan CS+ Skillets, $119.95-$219.95 (Orig. $199-$299)

Buy Now

Available in three sizes, the Scanpan CS+ Skillet is a real hit with Sur La Table customers. It has more than 400 reviews, and at the time of publishing, 394 of them were either four or five-star. In their reviews, shoppers say this pan is easy to clean and that nothing sticks to it. Many shoppers also rave that this nonstick skillet heats evenly and that it can maintain a high heat to sear meats. One happy customer went so far as to say, "Best skillet purchase to date."

Best Warranty: All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Covered Skillet, 12", $99.95 (Orig. $144)

Buy Now

All-Clad is a leader in the cookware industry, with over 100 years of experience making high-quality pots and pans here in the United States. Many shoppers love this HA1 Nonstick Covered Skillet and rave that it's an "excellent pan" that offers "carefree cooking." It's compatible with all heat sources, including induction, and gets high marks from shoppers who say that it heats evently.

What really makes this All-Clad pan stand out, however, is the fact that it has a lifetime warranty. And yes, the manufacturer really does honor this. According to the warranty, "All-Clad will repair or replace the All-Clad cookware product in the country of purchase that is covered by this warranty without charge."

Best Overall Design: GreenPan Craft 12" Skillet With Lid, $79.96 (Orig. $170)

Buy Now

This GreenPan Craft Skillet isn't just good-looking; it's really thoughtfully designed. The handle is ergonomic, the body shape provides more cooking space, and the "rivets are flush with [the] body to prevent snags and offer a smooth, easy-to-clean interior." Add to that this pan is dishwasher safe and compatible with induction stovetops, and it's easy to see why it's one of the best nonstick frying pans. Another design highlight? The "Magneto 2 Induction Technology provides maximum heat efficiency on induction stovetops."

Best PTFE and PFOA-Free Design: Zwilling Spirit Ceramic Nonstick Skillet, $99.99 (Orig. $156)

Buy Now

Many people have valid concerns about the chemicals that make nonstick cookware, well, nonstick. If you're looking for a nonstick frying pan that is both PTFE and PFOA-free, this Zwilling Spirit Ceramic Nonstick Skillet is the pick for you. Shoppers say it's great for eggs (a particularly troublesome food if you're not working with a nonstick pan) and that it's very durable.

If you liked this story, check out this cookware set on sale at Bed Bath & Beyond.

More from In The Know:

Psst: Our Place actually has the best dishes — and they're on super sale right now

Here's the trick to feasting like royalty on a college student budget

Don't know how to use your Instant Pot? This cheat sheet can help

11 can't-miss kitchen deals from Ree Drummond's (aka The Pioneer Woman's) Walmart collection

The post 4 of the best nonstick frying pans, according to Sur La Table’s discerning shoppers appeared first on In The Know.