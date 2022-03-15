The 4 best air purifiers for smaller spaces that actually help with allergies — as low as $43

Nothing puts air health and comfortability more into perspective than spending most of your time at home. With so many more folks working from home and generally spending more time indoors lately, general interest in air purifiers has majorly increased.

In fact, more people have been shopping for these home tech devices to not only ensure that the air inside their homes is clean but also to eliminate any odors without constantly using room sprays, air fresheners and scented candles.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), "Americans, on average, spend approximately 90 percent of their time indoors." And while it's currently expected for folks to stay inside, now more than ever, doing so for long periods of time actually doesn't shield us from pollutants.

“The concentrations of some pollutants are often two or five times higher than typical outdoor concentrations,” the EPA explains. They also add that very young adults, older adults and people with cardiovascular or respiratory problems are the most susceptible to these pollutants' adverse effects.

With this in mind, the EPA suggests adding devices like air purifiers to your indoor living space to “help reduce airborne contaminants.”

They specifically state that high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter products are what you should look for, as they work best at combatting airborne pollution.

Most folks on the hunt for quality air purifiers don't have a lot of free space to store a large unit, so the smaller the device, the better. Size, however, should not determine performance. So, taking this into account, we've found the best options for smaller spaces, separated into four categories.

Including two options from America's No. 1 air purifier brand, Levoit, and two others that are both super portable and excellent odor absorbers, take a look at the list in more detail below, with prices starting at just $35.

Best Overall: Levoit H13 True HEPA Air Purifier, $99.99

The Levoit H13 True HEPA Air Purifier is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon.

This air purifier is one of the most comprehensive and robust you can buy. Though powerful, it doesn't take up a lot of space, and shoppers say it's whisper-quiet. The Levoit H13 True HEPA Air Purifier removes pet hair, odors, dust, smoke, mold and pollen, and has an EPA-recommended HEPA filter.

Best for Small Rooms: Levoit H132 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with Optional Night Light, $75.98 (Orig. $89.99)

The Levoit H132 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier has a built-in night light.

Another best seller from the No. 1 air purifier brand in America, the Levoit H132 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier is slightly cheaper than the No. 1 option above but just as powerful. It also has a HEPA filter and removes smoke, dust mold and pollen. This one is best used for bedrooms and offices.

Perfect for Desks or Tabletops: Holmes Desktop HEPA-Type Small Air Purifier, $54.99 (Orig. $64.99)

The Holmes Desktop HEPA-Type Small Air Purifier is an Amazon's Choice product and comes with an ionizer.

This customer-favorite pick is perfect for those who prefer to have an air purifier close to face level. The Holmes Desktop HEPA-Type Small Air Purifier also has an EPA-recommended HEPA filter and three speeds. It removes up to 99% of airborne particles such as pollen, dust, mold, pet dander and smoke, and includes an ionizer that helps bind negative ions.

Best Portable Option: GermGuardian Pluggable Air Purifier and Sanitizer, $42.99

The GermGuardian Pluggable Air Purifier and Sanitizer is perfect for traveling and moving from room to room.

If you have a small living space or need an air purifier for your travels, the GermGuardian Pluggable Air Purifier and Sanitizer is the most convenient and portable option. It easily plugs into a standard wall outlet and immediately begins eliminating germs and mold with UV-C light. It also doubles as a deodorizer and small room refresher for odor from pets, diapers and more.

