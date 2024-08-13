The 4 Barcelona stars expected to leave before close of summer window

Four members of the first-team ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona are expected to be moved on, before the summer transfer window is out.

That’s according to The Athletic, who have on Tuesday provided an insight into the latest developments behind the scenes in Catalunya’s capital.

It is of course common knowledge that Deco and the Camp Nou transfer team are actively working to move players on, with a view to the season ahead.

This comes for a number of reasons, chiefly to raise funds for incomings of their own, and to shift the players identified as surplus to requirements by new head coach Hansi Flick.

A whole host of leading Barcelona figures have been tipped for potential departures across the summer to date, albeit with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araújo, Raphinha and İlkay Gündoğan now looking increasingly likely to stay put.

So, who could be sent on their way prior to the upcoming transfer deadline?

As per The Athletic, the four leading candidates as things stand come in the form of Julián Araujo, Vitor Roque, Clément Lenglet, and Ansu Fati.

The first is all set to join Bournemouth on a permanent deal, with the latter trio all being lined up for loan exits.

Conor Laird | GSFN