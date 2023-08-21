All in 4 ALS: Jonesy's Game in support of ALS Battle

A unique charity fundraising event has generated over $225,000 for charity in an effort to raise awareness and funds in support of a well-known area resident who is battling ALS.

All in 4 ALS: Jonesy's Game is a hockey event held to raise both awareness and funds in support of the battle against ALS. The game took place on Saturday August 12 at the Windsor Family Credit Union Centre located in Windsor, Ontario Canada.

Well-known hockey coach and Tecumseh resident Bob Jones was diagnosed with ALS months ago and he and his many friends in the hockey world have mobilized an effort to find a cure for the neurological disease.

Jones, a former associate and head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires, has continued to serve as an assistant coach with the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League where he works with former Spitfire and Windsor native DJ Smith, who serves as the Senator's head coach.

The 53-year-old Jones is originally from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and has lived in Tecumseh with his wife and their two children since his coaching days with the Spitfires, which lasted from 2007-2015.

According to ALS Society of Canada, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (also known as ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease, or motor neuron disease) is a disease that progressively paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body that we are typically able to move at will. Over time, as the muscles of the body break down, someone living with ALS will lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow, and eventually breathe.

The three charities who will share $225,000 raised by the event include: Sunnybrooke Foundation will receive $158,000, while $25,000 will go to the ALS Society of Windsor Essex County - $19,000 will go to the Bob Jones Scholarship

The Sunnybrook Foundation supports the ALS Clinic at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Sunnybrook's ALS Clinic is among the largest clinics in the world and is the largest clinic in Canada.

The idea to hold a hockey game was the joint idea of both Smith and Detroit Red Wings assistant coach, Bob Boughner, a former Spits coach, owner and team president.

Boughner and Jones have been close friends for over three decades.

"We met in the Soo when I was 17 and he was 18 and had already played a season with the Greyhounds," Boughner recalled fondly. "Our billet houses were located side by side and we spent a ton of time together."

"We played two seasons together in the Soo and we've been close friends ever since," Boughner continued. "We've worked together as coaches, and we stood up in each other's weddings and our families have grown up together."

Not long after Jones was diagnosed with ALS, Boughner and Smith, knew immediately that they had to be there for Jones.

"The first thing we thought about when we learned about Bob's diagnosis was that we had to best support Bob and his family, " he said. "We asked Jonesy what we could do to help him and the first thing he said was to help him raise awareness and money to help find a cure. That was a very selfless thing for him to do, especially coming right after his diagnosis."

"But that's always been Jonesy's character and he'll give you the shirt off his back and always wants to help others in any way that he can. So, there was never a question of if we were going to help him in the battle."

It quickly became apparent to Boughner and Smith and many of Jones' other friends that the best way to help out in the challenge was by organizing the charity hockey game.

"We thought about having a golf tournament or some other event but then we soon realized that we should do what we do best and that was to call upon our many contacts in the hockey world and hold a game that would not only raise awareness of ALS but raise money for research at Sunnybrook."

And there were more goals to be realized by playing a game in Jones' honour.

"We also thought that having a game was also a great to bring in a lot of people who have played a part in Jonesy's life in one way or another," said Boughner.

"And to have so many people commit to coming back in such a short period of time is a pretty amazing thing." he continued while speaking three weeks before the game was to take place. "Our corporate sponsorship packages are already 98 per cent sold and ticket sales have been excellent and we could sell out the rink like we were hoping for."

The major sponsors for the game included the Windsor Family Credit Union, Liuna!625, Caesars Windsor, Windsor Spitfires and the Ontario Hockey League.

"It took just one phone call and all of them jumped on board right away," Boughner claimed. "Even though I am no longer part of the ownership group, John and Stephen Savage and Brian Schwab of the Spitfires have been outstanding with their support."

Among the former Spitfires who won back-to-back Memorial Cups in 2009 and 2010 included Taylor Hall of the Chicago Blackhawks and Adam Henrique and Cam Fowler of the Anaheim Ducks, while other players from those teams but not playing included Harry Young, Eric Wellwood, Greg Nemisz and Dale Mitchell.

Members of the 2017 Memorial Cup champion Spitfires include Michael DiPietro of the Providence (Boston) Bruins, Mikhail Sergachev of the Tampa Bay Lightning along with Logan Stanley and Gabriel Vilardi of the Winnipeg Jets.

Other former Spitfire players are Wyatt Johnston (Dallas Stars), Will Cuyllle (New York Rangers) Trevor Murphy (Kontinental Hockey League), Zack Kassian (Arizona Coyotes) and Jack Campbell (Edmonton Oilers). Former Spits Mike Webber and Steve Ott, assistant bosses with the St. Louis Blues and Peter Deboer, the head bench boss of the Dallas Stars, participated behind the team benches as will former Windsor head coaches Rocky Thompson (and 2017 Memorial Cup winner) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Trevor Letowski of the Montreal Canadiens.

Current NHLers included Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, Andrew Copp, Robbi Fabbri, Jake Walman and Alex Debrincat of the Detroit Red Wings, Josh Norris and Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators, Scott Laughton (Philadelphia Flyers), Matty Beniers (Seattle Kraken), Connor Brown (Washington Capitals), Dylan Demelo (Winnipeg Jets) and Tyler Tullio (Bakesfield – American Hockey League).

In addition to current Spitfire assistant coaches Andy Delmore and Jerrod Smith, other coaches included Mike Babcock of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Derek Lalonde of the Red Wings and Steve Spott of the Stars.

To learn more about ALS, please visit the ALS Society of Canada's website at https://als.ca

John Humphrey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter