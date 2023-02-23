With 4.9% CAGR, Vacuum Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 42.56 billion by 2029

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Vacuum Packaging Market value is expected to reach USD 42.56 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% Between Forecast Period 2023 and 2029.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Vacuum Packaging Market.

The global vacuum packaging market share is projected to reach USD 42.56 Billion by 2029 from USD 27.67 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2029. The vacuum packaging market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increasing demand for convenience and packaged food products, along with the rise in the awareness of food safety. Vacuum packaging offers several benefits such as extended shelf life, preservation of flavor and nutrients, and protection against external factors such as moisture and oxygen. It is widely used in the food industry, including meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, and bakery products.

North America and Europe are the major markets for vacuum packaging, owing to the well-established food and beverage industries and high consumer awareness regarding food safety. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the vacuum packaging market due to the increasing demand for packaged food products, rapid urbanization, and growth in the e-commerce sector.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4546/vacuum-packaging-market/#request-a-sample

What is Vacuum Packaging?

Vacuum packaging is a method of packaging where air is removed from the package before it is sealed. This technique helps to preserve the quality and freshness of the packaged product, as it eliminates or reduces the amount of oxygen present in the package. Vacuum packaging is commonly used for food products, such as meat, poultry, fish, fruits, and vegetables, as well as non-food products like electronics, medical devices, and other sensitive items that require protection from moisture and air. The process of vacuum packaging involves placing the product in a plastic film or bag, removing the air from the package using a vacuum sealing machine, and sealing the package.

Story continues





Report Attribute Details Vacuum Packaging Market size value in 2022 USD 27.67 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 42.56 billion Market Growth rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By Material, Process, Packaging, Application and By Regions Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; Italy; U.K.; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Mondi, Amcor PLC, Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air, COVERIS, Klöckner Pentaplast, Winpak Ltd, US Packaging & Wrapping LLC, Sealer Sales, Inc., Collinsons Vacuum Packaging Pty Ltd, Wells Can Company, Kite Packaging Ltd, STEWART’S PACKAGING Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.





Competitive Landscape and Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis

The vacuum packaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to vacuum packaging market.

Companies Covered in Vacuum Packaging Market Report:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Mondi

Amcor PLC

Berry Global Inc.

Sealed Air

COVERIS

Klöckner Pentaplast

Winpak Ltd

US Packaging & Wrapping LLC

Sealer Sales, Inc.

Collinsons Vacuum Packaging Pty Ltd

Wells Can Company

Kite Packaging Ltd

STEWART’S PACKAGING.

Browse Full Premium Report | Vacuum Packaging Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4546/vacuum-packaging-market

Report Benefits

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Vacuum Packaging Market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of Vacuum Packaging Market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track sales in the global and country-specific Market.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Market Segments: Vacuum Packaging Market

By Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol

By Process

Skin Vacuum Packaging

Shrink Vacuum Packaging

By Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Semi-Rigid Packaging

By Application

Food

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Goods

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

With the advent of packaging technologies, product safety and longer shelf-life have become requisites for product manufacturers. This developed an ever-increasing need for packaging techniques to undergo packaging without hampering the quality of packaged products. Vacuum packaging has become an imperative for many industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, industrial goods, and consumer goods, where preservation of a product is paramount.

Vacuum packaging is one such technology through which air is removed, thereby impeding the ability of oxygen-breathing microorganisms to grow and spoil the product. It is very essential that the precise integration of the product, process, package, and distribution exist in the supply chain to evade recontamination. The global vacuum packaging market is gaining momentum with an increase in demand for hygienic packaging for various applications. The market players have responded to these opportunities by bringing technological advancements in the process of vacuum packaging.

There are various types of packaging materials that are used for vacuum packaging, such as polyethylene, polyamide, ethylene vinyl alcohol, and other materials such as packaging films, foils, trays, bags, and lids. These packaging materials used to vacuum pack products ensure that the modified atmosphere is retained during the lifetime of the product.

Frequently Asked Questions About This Report

How big is the Vacuum Packaging Market?

What is the Vacuum Packaging Market growth?

Which segment accounted for the largest Vacuum Packaging Market share?

Who are the key players in the Vacuum Packaging Market?

What are the factors driving the Vacuum Packaging Market?

Discover more research Reports:

Corrugated Packaging Market by Product Type (Single wall board, Single Face board, Double wall board, Triple wall board), Packaging Type (Box (Slotted Box, Folder Box, Telescope Box, Die Cut Box), Crates, Trays, Octabin, Pallet), End-Use (Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics, Home Care Products, Personal Care Products, E Commerce, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Others) And Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

Flexible Packaging Market by Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamine, Polyvinyl chloride, Polystyrene) Type (Stand Pouches, Flat Pouches, Rollstocks) Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care) And by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market Size by Application (Beverages, Food), By Material (Steel Cans, Aluminum cans), By Type (2 Piece Cans, 3 Piece Cans), and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2028

Food Packaging Film Market by Plastic Films Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate) and Application (Food, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Consumer Product, Industrial & Others) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2028

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com



