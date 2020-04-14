€4.80: That's What Analysts Think MailUp S.p.A. (BIT:MAIL) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

It's been a good week for MailUp S.p.A. (BIT:MAIL) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 4.0% to €4.42. It was an okay result overall, with revenues coming in at €61m, roughly what the analysts had been expecting. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Check out our latest analysis for MailUp

Scroll to continue with content Ad

BIT:MAIL Past and Future Earnings April 14th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for MailUp from twin analysts is for revenues of €68.9m in 2020 which, if met, would be a decent 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 10.0% to €0.085. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €69.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.12 in 2020. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a large cut to EPS estimates.

The average price target fell 6.8% to €4.80, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that MailUp's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 13%, compared to a historical growth rate of 39% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 10% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while MailUp's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for MailUp. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2021, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for MailUp that you should be aware of.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.