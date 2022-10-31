With 4.8% CAGR, Nebulizer Market Size worth USD 1,202.5 Million in 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, The global nebulizer market size was valued at USD 833.6 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 863.4 million in 2022 to USD 1,202.5 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period

Pune, India, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nebulizer market size was valued at USD 833.6 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 863.4 million in 2022 to USD 1,202.5 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Increasing respiratory disorders and robust demand for innovative respiratory drug delivery services are expected to elevate the market's progress. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled "Nebulizer Market, 2022-2029.


Nebulizer Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

4.8%

2029 Value Projection

USD 1,202.5 Million

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2022

USD 863.4 Million

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

128


COVID-19 Impact

Rising Demand for Devices that Control Virus Spread Fostered Market Progress

This market was positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to rising demand for devices that control virus spread. The alarming spike in COVID-19 infections and the increasing adoption of the device from the medical sector enhanced the industry’s growth prospects. Furthermore, increasing investments in Research & Development (R&D) of effective medical devices enhanced the industry’s growth prospects. Additionally, manufacturers opt for reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and industrial automation to balance costs. These factors enhanced market growth during the pandemic.


Nebulizer Market Segments

Jet Segment to Dominate Attributable to its Clinically Proven Advantages

By type, the market is segmented into jet, mesh, and ultrasonic. The jet segment is expected to lead due to its clinically proven benefits.

Table-top Segment to Lead Owing to its Unique Characteristics

As per modality, the market is bifurcated into portable and table-top. The table-top segment is expected to lead due to the availability of reimbursement policies in developed markets, with operational benefits offered by these devices.

Homecare Segment to Dominate Attributable to Rising Shift to Medical Devices

Based on end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings. The homecare segment is expected to lead due to the rising shift toward medical devices.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.


Nebulizer Market Drivers and Restraints

Rising Respiratory Disorders to Propel Market Progress

Nebulizers are drug delivery devices that deliver medicines in the form of a mist in the lungs. Rising respiratory disorders are likely to foster the product adoption. For example, as per the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s strategy, in April 2022, nearly 25.0 million people in the U.S. suffered from asthma. Poor air quality, rising pollution, and the presence of several factories are expected to foster the demand for the device. Furthermore, rising healthcare costs enhanced the adoption of home healthcare services, thereby elevating the demand for effective medical procedures and equipment. In addition, the robust demand for inhaled drug delivery devices is expected to drive the nebulizer market growth.

However, disease transmission risks and the availability of alternative treatment methods may hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

Higher Prevalence of Asthma to Propel Market Progress in North America

North America is projected to dominate the nebulizer market share due to the higher prevalence of asthma. The market in North America stood at USD 382.7 million in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, the higher prevalence of asthma is expected to enhance the demand for medical devices.

In Europe, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and robust adoption of the device is expected to boost industry growth. Further, the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to enhance market progress.

In Asia Pacific, the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders is likely to elevate the demand for nebulizers. This factor may propel market progress in the region.

Nebulizer Market Competitive Landscape

Crucial Players Deploy Collaborations to Enhance their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market deploy acquisition strategies to enhance their brand image. For example, PARI GmbH partnered with TWT Digital Health (TWT) in July 2021 to develop the PARI connect application. This application also offers Bluetooth communication with the eTrack controller, a controller unit for PARI’s eFlow Technology nebulizer. Further, several players deploy research and development, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, novel product launches, innovations, and industrial automation to enhance their market position.


Key Industry Development

  • March 2021: PARI Pharma GmbH declared the authorization of its LAMIRA Nebulizer System to deliver Insmed’s ARIKAYCE in Japan.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • OMRON Healthcare, Inc. (Japan)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

  • PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc. (U.S.)

  • DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (U.S.)

  • Briggs Healthcare (U.S.)

  • GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC. (U.S.)

  • Trudell Medical International (Canada)

  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Teleflex Medical, Inc. (U.S.)

Table Of Contents :

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Market Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), By Key Countries/Region, 2020/2021

    • New Product Launches, By Key Players

    • Technological Advancements in Nebulizers

    • Key Industry Developments -Mergers, Partnerships, & Acquisitions

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Global Nebulizer Market

  • Global Nebulizer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Jet Nebulizer

      • Ultrasonic Nebulizer

      • Mesh Nebulizer

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality

      • Tabletop

      • Portable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Clinics

      • Homecare Settings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Nebulizer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Jet Nebulizer

      • Ultrasonic Nebulizer

      • Mesh Nebulizer

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality

      • Tabletop

      • Portable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Clinics

      • Homecare Settings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Nebulizer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Jet Nebulizer

      • Ultrasonic Nebulizer

      • Mesh Nebulizer

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality

      • Tabletop

      • Portable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Clinics

      • Homecare Settings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

      • U.K

      • Germany

      • France

      • Italy

      • Spain

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

Toc Continue..


