$4.76 Billion Air Quality Monitoring System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Product, Sampling, Pollutant, End-user, by Geography Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Air Quality Monitoring Systems estimated market value in 2020 is $4.76 billion and it is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.26%.



Air Quality Monitors are the instruments are used to identify and track both outdoor as well as indoor pollutants level. It detects the level of pollutants like nitrous oxide, Sulphur dioxide, particulates, organic volatile compounds (OVCs), and carbon monoxide. The increasing need to maintain air quality has encouraged the demand for air quality monitoring since the polluted air contains many harmful pollutants that cause health problems. Such harmful contaminants are emitted into the air by pollution from different factories, vehicles or by fossil fuel combustion in the residential places.



The significant increase in the levels of pollution has contributed to the spread of diseases such as Lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases, asthma, and obstructive pulmonary diseases among people. The increase in awareness of the adverse health effects of polluted air has spurred the growth of the market for air quality monitoring.



Also, the government's supporting regulations concerning the market for air quality equipment has been complemented by measuring and regulating air pollution and growing the public-private collaboration for air quality monitoring. The high prices and the technological challenges of air quality monitoring, however, limit the market growth.



Based on the product, the market has been segmented into outdoor monitors (portable, comprising fixed and particulate monitors, dust, as well as AQM stations) and indoor monitors (portable monitors and comprising fixed). In 2019 the AQMS market was dominated by the indoor monitor segment. While the outdoor monitor segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing industrial usage of monitoring systems for ambient air pollution and expansions in the end-user base of fixed outdoor monitors across different locations worldwide.



The air quality market segment is broadly categorized into five segments- passive, continuous, intermittent, stack sampling and manual. In 2019 the continuous sampling segment had the highest share. The supportive government regulations have attributed to this through effective air pollution monitoring in various markets, a large installation for ongoing air monitoring stations, and for the ongoing development of continuous monitoring systems.



On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into residential and commercial users, academic institutes and government agencies, power generational plants, smart city authority pharmaceutical industry and other end users. Wherein the academic institutions and government agencies accounted for the largest share in 2019.



The key players in this segment are Testo, Honeywell, Spectris, Aligent Technologies, TSI, Tisch Environmental, 3M, Perkin Elmer, Merck, GE Healthcare, Horiba, Inc, Emerson Electric, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AMGEN Teledyne Technologies, Orbes Marshall, Hangzhou Zetian Technology Co., Ltd, Atmotube, and Aeroqual.



Geography wise, the Air Quality Monitoring Systems market was further categorized into The Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the wold. The major chunk of revenue comes from the Asia Pacific region. Due to the stringent air pollution regulation large scale industrialisation in APAC countries an increasing government support for commercialization and development of advanced AQM products in this specific region.



