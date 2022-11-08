At 4-7, Heat searching for answers on both ends of court after last-second loss to Blazers

Anthony Chiang
·5 min read
Wilfredo Lee/AP

When Miami Heat forward Max Strus knocked down a contested three-pointer off an inbounds pass from guard Kyle Lowry to tie the score at 107 with 6.2 seconds to play, there wasn’t much time to appreciate the difficulty of the clutch shot.

That’s because the Portland Trail Blazers opted against taking their one remaining timeout. Instead, Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow quickly threw the inbounds pass to guard Damian Lillard.

“It was like everything stopped,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I was looking at [Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups], looking at Justise because he had the ball and everybody just stopped. I don’t even think the officials knew what was going on.”

After getting the ball to Lillard, Winslow set a screen in the backcourt to get Heat wing Jimmy Butler off Lillard and Heat forward Duncan Robinson switched onto him. Without much time to waste, Lillard raced down the length of the court to draw multiple Heat defenders once he neared the paint.

“Anybody but [Lillard] in that scenario,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said. “You see Damian Lillard dribbling it up, you want the ball out of his hands.”

With both Butler and Robinson trailing Lillard, Heat guard Kyle Lowry lifted up from the corner in an effort to slow Lillard as he sprinted toward the basket. But Lowry’s help left Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart open, as Hart caught the pass from Lillard with one second left and hit an open game-winning corner three-pointer in front of the Heat’s bench as the final buzzer sounded.

The Heat, which led by 15 points in the third quarter and by 10 points with 5:50 to play, was outscored 37-26 in Monday’s fourth quarter.

“I understand how [Lillard] drew a couple guys, how he drew Kyle because he might have been able to turn the corner and get one more step into a floater,” Spoelstra said following the Heat’s painful 110-107 loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday night to open a four-game homestand at FTX Arena. “I think that’s what I thought he was going into. Also, you’re thinking he was going to drop his shoulder and try to draw a foul. But he just made a really heady play. He just trusted his teammate and kicked it to an open three.”

Strus added: “I hit the shot and then I saw Chauncey on the floor, so I thought they were calling timeout. I was just kind of stopped and it felt like the longest six seconds possible. But he hit a tough shot. It sucks. But I guess we got to live with it now.”

Crushing last-second losses happen during the course of an 82-game season, but this was especially tough for the Heat to endure because it represented the continuation of its rough start at 4-7 through the first 11 games of the season. Miami had much higher expectations than that for the first three weeks of the schedule after returning 13 players from last season’s team that finished just one win short of reaching the NBA Finals.

“A loss is a loss, honestly,” Lowry said. “Realistically, a loss is a loss. It stings a little bit more because you’re so close. You want to win these games. But we’re 11 games into an 82-game season. So we just got to kind of chip away at it and take it game by game, one by one and get to .500 first and then you just kind of build from there. But we can’t even think about .500. We just got to think about getting the next game.”

The Heat’s next two games come against the struggling Charlotte Hornets (3-8) on Thursday and Saturday at FTX Arena. The Heat was off Tuesday and return to practice Wednesday ahead of two winnable games that it could use to get closer to .500 before starting a difficult 10-game stretch next week that includes eight road games.

“Bigger picture, we just got to take it game by game,” Adebayo said. “We can’t look into the future. Next game up, take it day by day. I feel like if we keep that mindset, we’ll end up on a four-game winning streak, five-game winning streak. So we can’t look too much into the future. We got to take it game by game.”

The Heat has plenty of issues to work out on both ends, entering Tuesday as one of seven teams ranked in the bottom half of the 30-team league in both offense and defense along with the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards and New York Knicks. Miami holds the 21st-best offensive rating and 17th-best defensive rating.

Three-point shooting was a strength for the Heat last regular season, when it finished as the NBA’s most efficient three-point shooting team (37.9 percent). Miami hasn’t been good in that area to begin this season, entering Tuesday ranked 20th in team three-point percentage at 34.4 percent.

But the Heat’s identity last season was built around its top-five defense. This season, Miami has also been shaky on that end of the court.

“Losing sucks whether it’s by one or 20 or 50 or whatever the case may be,” Heat guard Gabe Vincent said. “So we want to win every game, every possession. Obviously, it’s frustrating. We’re a room full of competitors. We want to win at anything we’re doing, whether it’s a game of UNO or a game of basketball. So we’re going to get our heads together and figure it out.”

Latest Stories

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Without Siakam, Raptors defeat Bulls behind VanVleet's double-double

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi recap the Raptors' 113-104 win over the Bulls, with Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby and Christian Koloko stepping up.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • Auston Matthews does not need to fight

    Superstar centre Auston Matthews came in for criticism for refusing to drop his gloves against Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny but as the Maple Leafs franchise player, Matthews should stay focused on offensive production and let his teammates handle the rest.&nbsp;

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting