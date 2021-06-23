4,684 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths in Andhra

Representative Image

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 4,684 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin of the state government.

A present, there are 51,204 active cases and the cumulative caseload in the state reached 18,62,036.

In the last 24 hours, 7,324 patients recovered from the infection. The total number of recoveries now stands at 17,98,380.

The state conducted 80,712 tests over 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 12,452 deaths due to COVID-19 so far in the state.

Out of the 36 deaths that were registered in the last 24 hours, eight were from Chittoor district, five each in East Godavari and Krishna districts, three each in Anantapur, Nellore, and Srikakulam districts, two each in Kurnool, Prakasam, and Visakhapatnam districts, one each in Guntur, Kadapa, and West Godavari districts. (ANI)