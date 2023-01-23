At 4.5% CAGR, Global Forklift Truck Market Size to Hit USD 2.8 Billion by 2028 | Forklift Truck Industry Trends, Share, Price, Demand, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·12 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

The global forklift truck market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 2.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022- 2028), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Jungheinrich AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, KION Group, Crown Equipment Corp., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hangcha Group Co., Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, Doosan Industrial Vehicles Co. Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., Anhui Heli, Komatsu Ltd, Clark Material Handling Company Inc., and others.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Forklift Truck Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Power Source (Internal Combustion Engine and Electric), By Class (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, and Class V), By End User (Logistics, Automotive, Retail & Wholesale, Food Industry, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Forklift Truck Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 2.8 billion by 2028.”

The report analyzes the Forklift Truck market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global Forklift Truck market.

Forklift Truck Market Overview:

A forklift truck is an industrial equipment with two horizontal prongs used for loading, unloading, and short-distance transportation of commodities and goods. It is often run by a skilled machinist and is either powered by combustion engines or electric batteries. Forklift trucks are made up of several parts, including the truck frame, counterweight, forklift, carriage, and hydraulic cylinders, which make it easier to complete a variety of industrial jobs quickly.

They are widely used in warehouses, factories, and dockyards throughout many different industries, including automotive, aerospace, transportation, retail, manufacturing, and construction, as a result of these advantages.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/forklift-truck-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the updated report.

  • About 207+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per the analysis, the forklift truck market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.5% between 2022 and 2028.

  • The Forklift Truck market size was worth around US$ 2.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 2.8 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global forklift truck market is projected to grow owing to the increasing e-commerce industry.

  • Based on the power source, the electric segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

  • Based on class, the class III segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

  • Based on end users, the retail & wholesale segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

  • Based on region, the Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.


Industry Growth Drivers

  • Rising construction industry to drive the market growth

One of the main drivers of the global forklift truck market's growth is the expanding construction sector, which is also contributing to rapid industrialization. Forklift trucks are incredibly efficient, simple to use, powerful, and low maintenance. They are therefore frequently employed for carrying out numerous industrial duties and moving heavy building supplies like mortar, steel, and wood.

The expansion of the forklift truck industry is also being aided by the rising number of warehousing facilities in emerging economies.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/forklift-truck-market

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Forklift Truck Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global Forklift Truck market include;

  • Jungheinrich AG

  • Toyota Industries Corporation

  • KION Group

  • Crown Equipment Corp.

  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

  • Hangcha Group Co.

  • Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks

  • Doosan Industrial Vehicles Co. Ltd

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Anhui Heli

  • Komatsu Ltd

  • Clark Material Handling Company Inc.

Browse the full “Forklift Truck Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Power Source (Internal Combustion Engine and Electric), By Class (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, and Class V), By End User (Logistics, Automotive, Retail & Wholesale, Food Industry, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/forklift-truck-market

Forklift Truck Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global forklift truck market is segmented based on power source, class, end user, and region.

The global market is divided into internal combustion engines and electric based on the power source. With a market share of more than 60% in 2021, the electric sector is predicted to continue to dominate during the forecast period. In comparison to forklifts powered by gasoline or diesel, electric forklifts are more environmentally friendly. Electric vehicles also require less maintenance than those powered by internal combustion engines. The sale of automobiles powered by combustion engines is being phased out in several nations, including the United Kingdom, India, and France. Over the forecast period, demand for electric forklifts is anticipated to be driven by the advantages of electric vehicles and supportive government efforts.

The global market for forklift trucks is divided into class I, class II, class III, class IV, and class V based on class. During the projected period, the class III category is anticipated to dominate the market. Class 3 forklifts include pallet jacks and motorized warehouse pedestrian vehicles. Because they are less expensive to purchase and operate than forklifts, their demand has increased in warehouses and distribution centers. The class I segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to experience exceptional growth during the forecast period. The large demand for electric rider trucks across end-use industries, including factories, food service, retail, and manufacturing, is likely to boost the market expansion. Additionally, the demand for electric rider trucks is being fueled by their ability to fit in small locations and provide fast operating speeds.

The market is divided into logistics, automotive, retail & wholesale, food sector, and others based on end users. During the projected period, the retail & wholesale segment is anticipated to have the biggest market share. Forklift trucks are useful in the dynamic wholesale and retail industries since they are efficient, highly productive vehicles. These trucks have been modified and furnished with a range of options to meet the growing needs of retailers. They assist in the process of air conditioning manufacture. A coordinated set of controls, motors, and supporting software. Forklifts are ideal for the wholesale industry because of their efficient design, which allows them to move more items per hour on a single battery charge. Forklift use in the retail and wholesale sectors makes it possible to load and unload trailers quickly and efficiently with little risk of product damage, which is what is driving the market for forklift trucks in these sectors to expand.

Regional Analysis:

  • Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The market for forklift trucks is divided into five regions based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global forklift truck market during the forecast period. The expansion of the regional market is being fueled by a growing industrial sector in several nations, including China, Japan, India, and South Korea, which may be attributed to advantageous government initiatives.

China has a robust manufacturing industry and exports goods to other nations worldwide. To increase productivity, Chinese manufacturers deploy cutting-edge machinery in their plants. According to the World Bank, the industrial sector in South Korea contributed over 33% of the country's GDP in 2020. The market will experience considerable expansion as more businesses employ forklifts to meet the various material handling demands.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/forklift-truck-market

Recent Industry Developments:

  • In April 2021, Godrej Material Handling launched the new Uno Electric Forklift truck. With advanced ergonomics, augmented safety, improved visibility, and a longer runtime on every charge, the new Uno Electric Forklift is a workhorse in the 1.5 to 3-tonne forklift category.

  • In May 2021, Jungheinrich unveiled its new electric pallet truck ERD 220i. The new ERD 220i has L2 dimension of just 1,065 mm and is, therefore, the most compact truck in its class. Compared to its predecessor, the 220i is more than 300mm shorter due to its new lithium-ion battery concept, which results in a space reduction of approximately 25%.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Forklift Truck industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Forklift Truck Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Forklift Truck Industry?

  • What segments does the Forklift Truck Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Forklift Truck Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.1 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 2.8 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

4.5% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Jungheinrich AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, KION Group, Crown Equipment Corp., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hangcha Group Co., Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, Doosan Industrial Vehicles Co. Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., Anhui Heli, Komatsu Ltd, Clark Material Handling Company Inc., and others.

Key Segment

By Power Source, Class, End User, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/forklift-truck-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global forklift truck market is segmented as follows:

By Power Source

  • Internal Combustion Engine

  • Electric

By Class

  • Class I

  • Class II

  • Class III

  • Class IV

  • Class V

By End User

  • Logistics

  • Automotive

  • Retail & Wholesale

  • Food Industry

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Forklift Truck Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/forklift-truck-market

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Power Source, Class, End User, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

  • Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Engine Parts, Body Parts, Transmission Parts, and Others), By Production Process (Vacuum Die Casting, Pressure Die Casting, Squeezing Die Casting, and Gravity Die Casting), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030

  • Aircraft Lightning Protection Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By End-User (Military and Commercial), By Application Type (Lightning Detection & Warning, Test Service, and Lightning Protection), By Aircraft Type (Rotary-Wing Aircraft, Fixed-Wing Aircraft, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), By Fit Type (Retrofit and Linefit), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030

  • Aerospace Composites Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Matrix Type (Ceramic Mix, Polymer Mix, and Metal Mix), By Manufacturing Process (Resin Transfer Molding, AFP / ATL, Filament Winding, Lay-Up, and Others), By Fiber Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber Optics, and Others), By Aircraft Type (Military Aircraft, Civil Helicopter, Commercial Aircraft, Business & General Aviation, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030

  • Carbon Thermoplastics in the Automotive Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Resin Type (Polyamide (PA), Polypropylene (PP), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide (PEI), Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polycarbonate (PC)), By Application (Exterior, Interior, Chassis, Powertrain & UTH), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

  • Piston Engine Aircrafts Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Maximum Take-Off Weight (Below 1000 Kg, Between 10,00 to 20,00 Kg, and Above 2,000 Kg), By Type (Single-Engine, and Multi-Engine), By Application (Commercial, and Military), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

  • Aeroplane Engines Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Component (Combustor, Mixer, Fan, Turbine, Compressor, and Nozzle), By Engine Type (Turbojet, Turbofan, Piston & Turboprop, and Turboshaft), By End-User (Commercial, and Military), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

  • Green Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprise), By Supply Chain Process (Transportation, Inbound Logistics, Outbound Logistics, Disposal and Reverse Logistics, Warehousing and Material Handling, Packaging), By Industry (Retail Consumer Goods, Semiconductor and Electronics, Chemical and Material, Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Farming and Agriculture, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

  • Automotive Blockchain Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Smart Contracts, Supply Chain, Financing, Mobility Solutions, Others), By Provider (Middleware Provider, Infrastructure and Protocols Provider, Application and Solution Provider), By Mobility Type (Personal Mobility, Shared Mobility, Commercial Mobility), Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Also Read Our Blogs:


Latest Stories

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first half. Lowry scored 17 for the Heat, the last nine of those coming in a span of 1:42 down the stretch. Trey Murphy III had 17 for New Orleans, which got 14 points and 16 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. CJ McCollum scored 13 and Larry Nan

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav

  • Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in a 27-10 win Sunday to send the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the second straight year. And it'll be in Kansas City again — instead of in Atlanta, the neutral site where the game would've been p

  • Is role definition the cure to the Raptors' woes?

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and