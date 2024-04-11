This 4,200-Mile Porsche 911 Speedster is Selling Saturday on Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A nearly pristine 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster, limited to 1,948 units, hits the market, showcasing elite performance features and bespoke design elements.

In an exhilarating development for Porsche aficionados and high-performance sports car collectors, a remarkably low-mileage 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster has been listed for sale in New York by a selling dealer. This exquisite example, bearing the VIN #678 of the limited 1,948 units produced to honor Porsche's rich legacy, stands out with only 4,200 miles on the odometer. Its all-black aesthetic, paired with a robust 4.0-liter flat-six engine and a six-speed manual transaxle, underscores Porsche's commitment to delivering unparalleled driving pleasure and mechanical artistry.

The 2019 Speedster, a tribute to Porsche's motorsport heritage, integrates the aggressive stance and aerodynamic features of the 991 GT3, while introducing unique elements such as a shortened windshield, a manually retractable black soft top, and a distinctive carbon-fiber twin-hump convertible-top cover panel. The vehicle is luxuriously equipped with 20″ GT3 center-lock alloy wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), and a meticulously crafted carbon-fiber interior. The addition of Porsche Communication Management with navigation, carbon-fiber full bucket seats, and a Bose sound system further elevate the cabin experience, making it a sanctuary of sophistication and speed.

This Speedster not only offers an exceptional blend of exclusivity and performance but also boasts an immaculate record, including a clean Carfax report and a comprehensive history of maintenance and care. Recent servicing in October 2023 ensures the vehicle is in peak condition, ready to deliver the exhilarating performance Porsche is renowned for. With its serialized plaque confirming its rarity, this 911 Speedster represents a unique opportunity to own a piece of Porsche's storied racing heritage, encapsulated in a vehicle designed for the discerning driver who demands nothing but the best.

