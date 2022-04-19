4.0-magnitude earthquake rattles off Oregon coast, geologists say

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the Oregon coast, geologists say.

The earthquake rattled at 5:43 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19 about 118 miles west of Bandon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was about 6 miles deep.

No one reported feeling the earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean.

But earthquakes of smaller magnitudes have been felt, including a 3.3-magnitude earthquake that rattled Northern California on Monday, April 18.

Quakes with a magnitude between 2.5 and 5.4 are “often felt” but they rarely cause damage, according to Michigan Tech.

Bandon is a southern coastline city in Oregon.

‘Shook the whole house.’ 3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California

‘Earthquakes keep coming.’ 3.9-magnitude quake is latest to rattle Southern California

Crack in ground more than 1.5 miles long found at site of 2020 quake in North Carolina