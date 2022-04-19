4.0-magnitude earthquake rattles off Oregon coast, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the Oregon coast, geologists say.
The earthquake rattled at 5:43 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19 about 118 miles west of Bandon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
It was about 6 miles deep.
No one reported feeling the earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean.
But earthquakes of smaller magnitudes have been felt, including a 3.3-magnitude earthquake that rattled Northern California on Monday, April 18.
Quakes with a magnitude between 2.5 and 5.4 are “often felt” but they rarely cause damage, according to Michigan Tech.
Bandon is a southern coastline city in Oregon.
