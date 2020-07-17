3TC Solidarity Cup Schedule: Check Out Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast and Rules of Cricket South Africa’s New Format

Finally, South Africa will be witnessing live cricket action after a four-month long brake enforced due to the coronavirus lockdown. The South African cricketers will return to cricket with a new format 3TC as Solidarity Cup takes place on July 18 at the Centurion. The exhibition match was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27 but was postponed later. As per the 3TC format, three teams will lock horns with each other in a 36-over the game. AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen, and Quinton de Kock will lead the three teams. Earlier, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was supposed to lead one of the teams, but he pulled out after a death of a family member. Faf du Plessis Releases Moving Statement As He Joins Lungi Ngidi in Support of BLM Movement (View Instagram Post).

Cricket South Africa 3TC Solidarity Cup Rules

Each team will bat for 12 overs. The innings will be split into two of six overs each and will follow A vs B, A vs C and then B vs C format. Also, there will be 'last man standing’ rule where the last batsman will bat alone. A bowler will be allowed to bowl a maximum of three overs and 11 players can stay on the ground with three assistants in the dugout. The winner will be decided as to who which team will score the highest number of runs in both halves. There will be a Super Over if required.

Cricket South Africa 3TC Solidarity Cup Schedule, Match Time and Venue

As mentioned earlier, the 3TC Solidarity Cup by Cricket South Africa will take place July 18th, 2020. Nelson Mandela Day is also celebrated on the same day. The game will be held at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The match will begin at 2:30 pm IST onwards. Dwaine Pretorius Backs Lungi Ngidi, Declares Support for BLM Movement in South Africa (See Post).

Cricket South Africa 3TC Solidarity Cup Teams and Squads

AB’s Eagles: AB de Villiers (c), Aiden Markram, Andile, Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin.

Klassen’s Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Quinny’s Kites: Quinton de Kock (c), David Miller, Dwayne Pretorius, Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla, Anrich Nortje.

Cricket South Africa 3TC Solidarity Cup Live Streaming and Telecast

Star Sports network holds the broadcast rights of 3TC Solidarity Cup. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi. The 3TC Solidarity Cup will also be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Besides it, the cricket match will be live on Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Kannada. For live steaming online of 3TC Solidarity Cup fans will have to tune into Disney+ Hotstar. There will be a pre-game show as well.