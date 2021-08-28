3rd Test: England Bowlers Dismantle Indian Batting; Win by Innings & 76 Runs

If it was James Anderson on Day 1, it was Ollie Robinson backing up the senior pro on Day 4 in the morning session, in bright sunlight, as India collapsed like a pack of cards, losing 5 wickets for 42 runs, on their way to a massive defeat.

England defeated India by an innings and 76 runs to level the five-match series at 1-1 after the third Test. Ollie Robinson picked 5 wickets and Craig Overton took 3 as India lost 8 wickets in the morning and conceded defeat in meek fashion.

Needing to continue their good work from Day 3, India’s Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli had quite the task on hand. And they started off in the right manner, cautiously, before a misjudgment gave the hosts the first breakthrough.

15 minutes into the day, without having added to his overnight score of 91, Pujara shouldered arms to an incoming delivery from Robinson, who’s initial appeal was turned down before DRS ruled the matter in favour of the hosts.

Captain Kohli welcomed Ajinkya Rahane to the middle and the duo looked to bide their time along side putting away the bad ones. Rahane picked up a couple of stylish boundaries first and then Kohli (55) flicked one through midwicket to get to his half-century. Another boundary later, Kohli’s vigil ended as he was drawn into fishing outside the off-stump, giving Joe Root an easy catch at first slip and Robinson yet another scalp.

Exactly an over later, but against James Anderson, Rahane too lost his wicket as he was caught behind for 10, leaving India in a fair amount of bother. Rishabh Pant was the next to follow for 1 as Craig Overton caught him comfortably at third slip, again with Robinson the bowler.

Mohammed Shami, a half-centurion at Lord’s, played a crisp flick through square leg but could not build on that and was dismissed for 6 after putting on a 15-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja. Shami, who had tonked Moeen Ali for a couple of sixes at Lord’s, was castled by the off-spinner who went through the gap between bat and pad to disturb the woodwork.

Ishant Sharma lasted all of five deliveries as Robinson completed his five-wicket haul.

With Jasprit Bumrah for company, Jadeja decided to attack and a few lusty blows later received a peach of a delivery from Overton. Jadeja, who scored 30, was caught behind by Jos Buttler as India trailed by 76 runs with 1 wicket in hand.

Mohammed Siraj and Bumrah added no runs as India were bowled out for 278 and handed a massive defeat.

England took the game by the scruff of the neck on Day 4 and won by an innings an 76 runs to level the series at 1-1.

