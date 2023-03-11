3rd teen arrested, charged for making online threat against Mississauga school

Peel police say a 15-year-old boy from Mississauga was arrested and charged for making an online threat against a high school in Peel region. (Peel Regional Police - image credit)
Peel police say a 15-year-old boy from Mississauga was arrested and charged for making an online threat against a high school in Peel region. (Peel Regional Police - image credit)

A third teenager has been arrested and charged after making an online threat against a Peel region high school.

In a news release Saturday, Peel police said a 15-year-old boy from Mississauga was charged Friday with uttering threats and mischief to property concerning online threats he allegedly made against Lincoln Alexander Secondary School.

The boy has since been released with conditions and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date, police said.

Police said the boy was found after they investigated a separate threat made against the same school Thursday. A 16-year-old Mississauga girl was arrested and charged for uttering threats. She has since been released with conditions.

On the same day, police investigated a separate threat against a different school. A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged for allegedly making a threat against Chinguacousy Secondary School in Brampton. He has also been released with conditions.

The identities of all youth charged in these investigations are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Before the arrests, Peel police were made aware on March 2 of online threats on social media against six high schools in Peel region. On Saturday, police said it does not appear that these recent threats are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

