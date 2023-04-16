3rd serious Tri-Cities motorcycle crash in 2 days, the latest in Richland. 2 were deadly

The Tri-Cities had a third serious motorcycle crash in two days on Saturday.

But unlike the first two, the crash Saturday night left the motorcycle driver alive but the Injuries were serious, according to the Richland Police Department.

About 10 p.m. a motorcycle was passing a car going the same direction on the 500 block of Columbia Point Drive in Richland, according to police reports.

The car turned into a driveway and the car and motorcycle collided.

Richland police were investigating Sunday and could not yet say which way the car was turning.

“We strongly urge everyone to drive safely and to follow the rules of the road,” the police department posted to social media, pointing out that this was the third crash since Friday.

About 1 p.m. Friday a motorcycle driver died in a crash with an SUV near the Benton Fire District 4 station on Bombing Range Road in West Richland.

Daniel Neil, 30, of Pasco, was the victim, said Benton County Coroner Bill Leach on Saturday.

Then about 6:50 p.m. Friday a 21-year-old driver lost control of his motorcycle in Columbia Park and crashed, according to Kennewick police.

Elias Cervantes Jr. of Moses Lake was driving his motorcycle at high speeds back and forth on the two-lane road through the park, according to police.

He lost control and hit a concrete sign on the stretch between the skate park and the east boat launch.

He died before he could be taken to a hospital.