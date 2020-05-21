3rd man charged in connection with Surrey shooting death

A third man has been arrested in connection with the Remembrance Day homicide of Andrew Baldwin and charged with accessory after the fact.

Baldwin, 30, was shot dead on the afternoon of Nov. 11 at a house in the 10700 block of 124 Street in Surrey.

Surrey resident Jasman Basran, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with being an accessory to murder, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Jordan Bottomley and Jagpal Hothi have already been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

"The evidence trail that our investigators have been following for the past several months has led to another arrest and a third man charged in the case," IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT said in a news release.

"The investigation still remains active as we believe we have yet to arrive at the end of the trail. We continue to urge those with information to come forward."

Baldwin was gunned down just weeks after his younger brother, 27-year-old Keith Baldwin, was shot and killed in Chilliwack.

Both brothers were known to police.

Basran is scheduled to make an appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Thursday. Both Bottomley and Hothi have court dates scheduled for June 25.