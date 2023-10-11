£3m plan for new electric vehicle charging points in North Northants

Dozens more charging points were announced by North Northamptonshire Council earlier this month

A council has been allocated nearly £3m towards the installation of new electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) will have to show the government that it has a viable business case for using the money.

The authority has a target of 250 public charge points in place by March 2025.

The leader of NNC said: "We are now well positioned to extend the local charging network".

According to NNC, it is estimated that the number of charging points across the UK needs to increase from the current total of around 37,000 to 720,000 by 2030.

CENEX, an independent consultancy, has worked out that 2,800 extra points will be needed in North Northamptonshire.

There are now 56 charging facilities at 29 on-street locations across the area.

In March, the government announced that it was setting up a Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund to help local authorities improve charging facilities.

North Northamptonshire Council was allocated £2,895,000 from the LEVI, but it has to be able to show that it is capable of managing the fund and getting the new equipment installed.

Councillors meeting this week will be told that a draft strategy has been put together with several objectives, including:

250 public charging points by March 2025

Points in all 12 North Northamptonshire towns by December 2025

500 charging points by December 2027

80% of residents without off-street parking to be within 250m (273 yards) of a charging point

More specific details, such as technical specifications, will be needed for the business case and the document has to be submitted by the end of next month.

Jason Smithers, the leader of NNC, said: "Since we declared a climate and environment emergency in 2021, we have been working to develop our policies and identifying ways we can help residents.

"With the funding allocated from government, we are now well positioned to extend the local electric charging network."

