3M Open: Tee times for Round 1, odds, TV schedule, live stream

For the second week in row, a new tournament on the PGA Tour will tee off. This time, it's the 3M Open, which will be played at TPC Twin Cities outside Minneapolis.

This isn't the first PGA Tour event that 3M has sponsored. The company also had naming rights to the 3M Championship, a Champions Tour event that concluded last year and had been played at TPC Twin Cities since 2001.

It will be tough to top last week's action, when Nate Lashley earned an inspirational first career PGA Tour victory at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic, but the field will have an opportunity to make golf history by being the first winner of a PGA Tour event.

Although the field isn't as strong as those at many other PGA Tour events, it does feature some intriguing names, including Lashley, who had a much easier time qualifying this week than he did last week.

Curious as to how to tune in to the 3M Open? Below is information on how to watch, as well as tee times, odds and a rundown of notable names in the field.

3M Open TV schedule, live stream

Golf Channel will broadcast all four days of the tournament, including exclusive coverage on Thursday and Friday. The last three hours of Saturday and Sunday's rounds will air on CBS. You can also stream the 3M Open on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial.

Date Time TV Channel Thursday, July 4 2-6 p.m. ET Golf Channel Friday, July 5 2-6 p.m. ET Golf Channel Saturday, July 6 1-2:45 p.m. ET Golf Channel Saturday, July 6 3-6 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, July 7 1-2:45 p.m. ET Golf Channel Sunday, July 7 3-6 p.m. ET CBS

Who is in the 3M Open field?

World No. 1 Brooks Koepka headlines the 3M Open field, which also features top 20-ranked golfers Bryson DeChambeau (No. 8), Tony Finau (No. 17) and Jason Day (No. 18). Lashley will look to make it two consecutive tournament victories after claiming his first PGA Tour win last weekend. Hideki Matsuyama and Charles Howell III, who have eight top-10 finishes combined in 2019, will also take part in the tournament.

Viktor Hovland, 21,and Joaquin Niemann, 20,are two of golf's newer faces but they have a shot at their first PGA Tour win this weekend. Hovland recently broke Jack Nicklaus' record by shooting 4 under at the U.S. Open, the tournament's lowest score by an amateur.

Tee times for Round 1, featured groups

The four featured groups on Thursday and Friday include most of the tournament's biggest names. You can find a full list of Round 1 tee times here .

Tee time (ET) Group 11:30 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Kevin Na, Patrick Reed 11:40 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Keegan Bradley 6:20 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, Nate Lashley 6:30 a.m. Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners

3M Open purse, winnings

The total purse for the 3M Open is $6.4 million, with the winner earning $1.152 million. The purse is $900,000 lower than last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic, when Lashley took home $1.314 million as the champion.

3M Open betting odds

It's not hard to understand why Koepka, the No. 1-ranked player in the game, has the lowest odds at +700, or 7-1. Matsuyama, who has four top-10 finishes this year, slides in right behind him. Bryson DeChambeau is the second-best golfer in the tournament based on world rankings but has the fourth-lowest odds, giving him enticing value. If you want to bet on the youngsters, Hovland and Niemann are both among the top 10 in odds.

Golfer Odds Brooks Koepka +700 Hideki Matsuyama +1000 Jason Day +1100 Bryson DeChambeau +1400 Patrick Reed +2200 Tony Finau +2800 Viktor Hovland +2800 Joaquin Niemann +3300 Rory Sabbatini +3300 Charles Howell III +4000 Keegan Bradley +4000 Kevin Na +4000 Kevin Streelman +4000 Phil Mickelson +4000 Ryan Moore +4000 Sungjae Im +4000

(Odds via Bovada.)