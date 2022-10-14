3M and Microsoft Launch New Post-It® App for Teams

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / 3M:

The shift to hybrid work just became easier.

Thanks to a recent co-innovation between 3M and Microsoft, the new Post-it® App for Microsoft Teams allows users to generate and organize ideas with the power of a digital whiteboard tool. With many great ideas starting as thoughts written on a Post-it® Note, the Post-it® App for Teams takes it one-step further, bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds.

"During a time when the ability to collaborate in hybrid environments is critical, the partnership between the Post-it® App and Microsoft Teams creates a seamless way for millions of users to put their ideas into action and accelerate the momentum of any project," said Heather Green, global vice president of stationery and office supplies at 3M.

No matter your team's locations, their preferences for working analog or digital, or even their level of technological savvy, the simplicity and flexibility of the Post-it® App for Microsoft Teams makes for an inclusive and productive experience in today's hybrid workplace.

"The new Post-it® App for Teams is a great example of a collaborative app that can take digital teamwork to the next level. It enables richer brainstorming, with the ability for everyone to contribute, making hybrid work more inclusive and fun," said Nicole Herskowitz, vice president for Microsoft Teams.

The Post-it® App for Microsoft Teams is available for those already using Microsoft Teams (found in the Microsoft App Marketplace) and exists within an already established eco-system structured for large and small companies to provide security (pending SOC2 certification) and is Microsoft certified.

For more information, visit Post-it.com/Teams.

