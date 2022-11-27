3i Group plc (LON:III) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

3i Group plc (LON:III) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase 3i Group's shares on or after the 1st of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 11th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.23 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.51 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, 3i Group has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current stock price of £13.57. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether 3i Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether 3i Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. 3i Group paid out just 14% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, 3i Group's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, 3i Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Has 3i Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. 3i Group ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in 3i Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for 3i Group (2 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

