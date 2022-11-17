3i Group (LON:III) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.2325

3i Group plc's (LON:III) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.2325 on 11th of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 4.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

3i Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, 3i Group was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 110% of cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 31.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 24%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.108 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.505. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that 3i Group has been growing its earnings per share at 24% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Our Thoughts On 3i Group's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for 3i Group (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

