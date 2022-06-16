3DX Industries Inc. Update on Corporate Developments

3DX Industries, Inc.
Seattle, WA, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- 3DX Industries Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) (“3DX” or the “Company”), an advanced manufacturing corporation, held its annual shareholders event earlier last week to highlight the progress made over the past year along with a guided tour of the 3DX manufacturing facility.  “We had over 50 people in attendance and considering it was the first of its kind for 3DX, we were pleased with the turn out,” stated Company President Roger Janssen. “It was great to meet some of our existing shareholders as well as potential investors, who took the time to get a better understanding of 3DX and the progress we have made over the past year.”  After the presentation the attendees were taken to the company’s manufacturing facility for a tour of current operations. “We felt it was important for those that came out to meet with us to see our operations firsthand,” commented Nicholas Coriano, VP of East Coast Operations for 3DX. “There is nothing like seeing parts created right in front of your eyes to understand the potential of additive manufacturing and validate the vision we have for 3DX.” 

3DX is continuing with its strategic growth plan through targeted acquisitions and a focused drive on increasing cash flow through added revenue streams.   The company has begun identifying potential government bidding opportunities and has established portals on key vendor sites (SAM.gov, Grants.gov, CT.gov, Metro North Transit Authority, Raytheon, etc.). Along with this, we have created a targeted sales team to push our advanced manufacturing mandate to new and existing customers not familiar with our 3D printing capabilities.  Our newly formed sales force will target industrial sectors including Renewable Energy, Marine, EV and Medical to name a few.

The Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Adam Bierschenk to General Manager of Operations at 3DX.  Adam comes with an extensive background in manufacturing and CAD design of industrial and consumer parts.  Mr. Bierschenk will manage operations at both the 3DX and Specialty Metal Works facilities with a directive to streamline operations and develop strategies to further increase revenue.

About the Company:  3DX Industries, Inc. ($DDDX) is an OTCM traded Advanced Manufacturing company capable of producing a wide range of products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes.  Our growth strategy includes utilizing cutting edge technology to enhance manufacturing techniques combined with consolidating the manufacturing sector through targeted acquisitions aimed at increasing revenues and building a strong asset base under the company.

Safe Harbor 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

For additional information please contact:
3DX Industries, Inc.
6920 Salashan Parkway Suite D-101
Ferndale WA 98248
Telephone: 360-366-8858
Email: info@3dxindustries.com


For company news visit OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DDDX/news


3DX Industries, Inc. web site can be found at www.3dxindustries.com. Information included on the Company's website is not incorporated herein by reference or otherwise.


