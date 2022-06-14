3D Reconstruction Technology Market Size to Reach USD 1,864.26 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.1%- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

High-Precision 3D Reconstruction Witnesses Massive Demand from Healthcare Sector

New York, US, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “3D Reconstruction Technology Market Analysis by Components (Software, Services, Drones, and Robots), Deployment, Application (Culture Heritage And Museum, Films & Games, 3d Printing, and Others), End-User, Construction Method (Active and Passive), Type (3d Reconstruction Software, Based On Images and Video), and Region - Forecast 2028” valuation is poised to reach USD 1,864.26 Million by 2028, registering an 14.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2028).

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Overview

The global 3D reconstruction technology market is expected to garner significant traction. The rising adoption of technology in computer vision to improve quality and performance is a key driving force.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 1,864.26 Million

CAGR

14.1%

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Components, Deployment, Application and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

Leica Camera AG, Simactive Inc., Propeller Aerobotics PTY Ltd., Shenzhen 3DOE Technology Co., Ltd., Dronedeploy, 4dage Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Autodesk Inc., Photomodeler Technologies, Intel Corporation, Skyline Software Systems Inc., Matterport, Inc., Vi3dim Technologies, Occiptal, Inc., PMS AG, Bentley Systems, Photometrix Photogrammetry Software, Incorporated, Agisoft LLC, Capturingreality (Epic Games Slovakia SRO), and Pix4d SA

Key Market Opportunities

Technological advancements and modernization

Key Market Drivers

Surging demand for 3d reconstruction technology in the construction sector

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5105  

3D reconstruction technology enables the creation of 3D models of difficult-to-model objects. The technology finds applications in industries ranging from gaming to healthcare product modeling, development, and marketing. Today, 3D reconstruction technology is increasingly used in the entertainment, defense and tech for the modeling, simulation, and training (MS&T) activities.

3D reconstruction is also where the Metaverse brings the physical world to immerse into virtual worlds through experiential entertainment and rides. The concept of Metaverse lets users enter the virtual world, combining technologies like AI, AR, and VR. Similarly, VR allows users to immerse in a 3D virtual environment/3D reconstruction using 3D computer modeling.

Blockchain, AR & VR, AI & 3D reconstruction, and IoT are key technologies that underpin the Metaverse. All of these technologies have a particular purpose in furthering the Metaverse capability. Virtual items can be embedded in the actual environment using augmented reality technology. Augmented and virtual reality technologies are a way to get into the dynamic 3D digital world.

3D reconstruction/spatial computation is required to create realistic spaces, photorealistic structures, and objects in physical locations. 3D reconstruction and the IoT can help create the Metaverse as a digital world. IoT, one of the essential technologies for Metaverse development, can stimulate connections between the Metaverse and various real-world objects.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on 3D Reconstruction Technology Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-reconstruction-technology-market-5105  

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Segments

The global 3D reconstruction technology market is segmented into types, construction methods, components, deployments, applications, end-users, and regions. The type segment comprises based images and video. The construction method segment comprises the active method and passive method. The passive method segment is likely to garner high revenue growth during the next few years.

The component segment comprises software, services, drones, and robots. Of these, the software segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to expand at a 13.3% CAGR during the review period. The deployment segment comprises cloud and on-premise. Among these, the cloud segment is likely to garner high revenue growth during the next few years.

The application segment comprises museums, films & games, 3d printing and others. Of these, the films & games segment will garner high revenue growth during the next few years. The end-user segment comprises mining, geology, manufacturing, education & research, public safety & inspection agriculture, and others. The construction segment is likely to garner high revenue growth during the next few years. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and others.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Regional Analysis 

North America dominates the global 3D reconstruction technology market. Factors such as large technological advancements & product innovations and the rising demand for 3D reconstruction technology in the media and entertainment sector drive the market growth. Besides, the increasing use of 3D reconstruction technology in the military & defense sectors boosts the market demand.

3D printing technology is being widely applied in various fields, increasing the adoption of 3D reconstruction solutions for multi-view images. 3D reconstruction technology aid in the visualization of 3D models to represent neuron morphology, providing accurate and complete characterizations. Furthermore, cultural heritage, GIS applications, media & entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, and other applications substantiate the market shares.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/5105  

Industry Trends

3D reconstruction software allows designers to explore several options to make adjustments faster and more efficiently during the designing phase. The increasing use of 3D reconstruction solutions in image synthesis applications and medical & life-sciences imaging is a major trend driving the market growth. The growing adoption of 3D reconstruction and 3D imaging technologies in industries such as military & defense, aerospace, media & entertainment, and healthcare substantiate market revenues.

With the software’s time-effectiveness increasing the adoption of 3D construction in exceptionally complicated designs, the market is expected to increase steadily in the projected period. Besides, the growing awareness of the importance of proper data management is expected to boost the size of the 3D reconstruction technology market.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Covered are:

  • Leica Camera AG

  • Simactive Inc.

  • Propeller Aerobotics PTY Ltd.

  • Shenzhen 3DOE Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Dronedeploy

  • 4dage Co. Ltd.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Photomodeler Technologies

  • Intel Corporation

  • Skyline Software Systems Inc.

  • Matterport Inc.

  • Vi3dim Technologies

  • Occiptal Inc.

  • PMS AG

  • Bentley Systems

  • Photometrix Photogrammetry Software

  • Incorporated

  • Agisoft LLC

  • Capturingreality (Epic Games Slovakia SRO)

  • Pix4d SA

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5105

The 3D reconstruction technology market witnesses several strategic partnerships, alongside other strategies such as expansion, mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, and service & technology launches. Major industry players make vast investments in research and development activities and foster their expansion plans.

For instance, on June 06, 2022, Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) announced the development of new robotics image processing tools, Scan-N-Plan solutions and a 3D reconstruction framework to automate aircraft surface preparation. SwRI demonstrated its robotics at the Automate 2022 trade show held on June 6-9, 2022.

At Automate, SwRI also shared a new industrial reconstruction framework that creates high-fidelity mesh maps of objects. A camera overlaying onboard creates a colorized mesh to facilitate advanced processing, and the 2D, 3D and color classification drives more intelligent processing. This new capability will be made available via the ROS-Industrial open-source program.

SwRI’s solutions increase process repeatability and improve part quality and reduce rework. They also reduce human exposure to dangerous environments. The new automation technology allows industrial robots to visually classify work and autonomously perform tasks. The technology can be applied to welding, grinding, polishing, cleaning, sealing, painting, and other industrial processes.

Related Reports:

Cloud Contact Center Market Research Report, By Solution, Application, Vertical - Global Forecast till 2030

Payment Gateway Market Research Report, By Type, By Application - Forecast till 2030

Affective Computing Market Research Report — By Type By Vertical, By Deployment, By Organization size, By Technology — Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Rourke shines as B.C. Lions dismantle Edmonton Elks 59-15 in season opener

    VANCOUVER — As a self-described CFL lifer, B.C. Lions head coach Rick Campbell has seen a lot. His team's dominant 59-15 season-opening victory over the listless Edmonton Elks, though, was something new. "I don't know if I've ever been a part of a game like this with the score the way it was," Campbell said. "Normally in pro football the scores don't get this lopsided, but I was just proud of the way they played and I'm proud that in the second half we continued to play hard and do our thing. So

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Lightning beat Rangers 3-1 to take 3-2 lead in Eastern Conference final series

    NEW YORK — Mikhail Sergachev scored his second goal of the game with 1:50 remaining to break a tie and lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference final. Brandon Hagel added an empty-netter with 59 seconds to seal the two-time defending champion Lightning's third straight win, the first by a road team in this series. Andre Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots. Ryan Lindgren scored for New York, which had won eight str

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • Hoskins' double in 9th lifts Phillies over Marlins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in celebration on his game-ending RBI double in the ninth inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Miami Marlins 3-2 Monday night. Hoskins’ two-out hit off Anthony Bass (1-3) scored Matt Vierling and capped a Phillies rally from a 2-1 hole in the seventh. Vierling hit a one-out single and stole second base to get into scoring position. The Phillies have won 10 of 11 games to streak into NL wild-card contention. Seranthony Dominguez (4-1)

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Floyd Mayweather Jr. touched by Hall of Fame induction

    VERONA, N.Y. (AP) — Reduced to tears at a banquet on the eve of his big day, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday, just a tinge of emotion in his voice as he accepted the honor. “I done a lot in my career, but this is by far the best,” said Mayweather, who credited his mom, dad and sister for much of his success. “I want to thank the International Boxing Hall of Fame for giving me this. This right here is going to my dad because he deserves it. B