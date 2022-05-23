3D Printed Footwear Market Size Worth USD 2318.2 Million | Globally, by 2028 at 18.4% CAGR – 3D Printed Footwear Industry Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing additive industry and key investors willing to explore the 3D footwear demand is expected to generate revenue from the 3D Printed Footwear Market . Additionally, customized demand from the consumer sector for special footwear is fueling the Global 3D Printed Footwear Market. Additive manufacturing offers a number of benefits in footwear production, perhaps the most important being the ability to customize the final product. Consumers are looking for differentiation and uniqueness, and 3D technologies can meet that need.



The Global Market size stood at USD 841.5 Million in the year 2021. The Global 3D Printed Footwear Market size is expected to reach USD 2318.2 Million by the year 2028 and the Market is forecasted to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increasing Demand of 3D Printed Footwear Market

The demand for the 3D Printed Footwear Market is increasing. In recent years around 15% of the U.S. youth population prefer 3D Printed Footwear Market for better lifestyle and comfort. Major players such as Adidas and Nike are investing heavily in the research and development of 3D Printed Footwear Market. The most commet technique used in developing these footwear is AM hardware units and in 2025 this technology is expected to generate revenue up to USD 5,500 million.

The footwear industry’s movement toward widespread adoption of additive manufacturing is tied to the macrotrend of increased personalization of all consumer products, which can already be seen in everything from automobiles to jewellery. Powder bed fusion (PBF) is one of the most common AM technologies in footwear production today and is used especially for mass customization applications such as insoles, producing as much as 80% to 85% of all final parts in this area.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the 3D Printed Footwear market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.4% during the forecast period.

The 3D Printed Footwear market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 841.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2318.2 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide 3D Printed Footwear market.



Segmentation of the Global 3D Printed Footwear Market:

Soles Insoles Midsoles Upper

End Use Men Women Children

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printed-footwear-market-1595

Restrain: Requirement of precision technology for Processing and high initial cost of setup

3D printing technology is accurate manufacturing and requires controlled processing conditions and setup to grow properly. Hence, it is becoming important to look for optimum product quality, strength, and raw material. The need for skilful operators is the key solution to 3D printed footwear technology to sustain. The other factors include increases in infrastructure costs and stringent government regulations which are hampering market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the manufacturing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on 3D Printed Footwear Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global 3D Printed Footwear Market

North America held the largest market share in 2021. With modern techniques and technological advancements way before the rest of the world, Europe had a dominant market share in the Global 3D Printed Footwear Market in 2019.

U.S. and Germany have been the leaders in 3D Printed Footwear Market technology. Major companies are investing huge fundes for R&D of 3D printed technology. For instance, The company has been using 3D printing since 2017 when it entered into a partnership with Carbon to create new shoes, starting in 2018 with Future craft 4D 3D printed shoes, which are still being sold. Since then, they have continued to use additive manufacturing to create unique, sustainable footwear.

List of Prominent Players in 3D Printed Footwear Market:

Adidas AG

Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

Brooks Sports Inc.

ECCO USA Inc.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

OESH Shoes

Peak Sport SRL

RESA PTE Ltd.

Under Armour Inc.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on " 3D Printed Footwear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Soles (Insoles, Midsoles, Upper), by End Use (Men, Women, Children), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/3d-printed-footwear-market-482441

Recent Developments:

In May 2020, Portland-based startup Hilos was founded in 2019 and wants to transform the way shoes are made, combining technology and craft. Through additive manufacturing, the company hopes to address environmental issues, while providing quality footwear.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the 3D Printed Footwear Market?

How will the 3D Printed Footwear Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the 3D Printed Footwear Market?

What is the 3D Printed Footwear market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the 3D Printed Footwear Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “3D Printed Footwear Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Soles



• Insoles



• Midsoles



• Upper



• End Use



• Men



• Women



• Children



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Adidas AG



• Aetrex Worldwide Inc.



• Brooks Sports Inc.



• ECCO USA Inc.



• New Balance Athletics Inc.



• Nike Inc.



• OESH Shoes



• Peak Sport SRL



• RESA PTE Ltd.



• Under Armour Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

