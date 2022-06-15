3D Orthpedics/Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market are Advanced Arm Dynamics, Arthrex, Blatchford, DJO Global Inc. , Exactech Inc. , Fillauer LLC, Globus Medical, Hanger Inc. , Orthopediatrics, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Össur, Otto Bock, Pega Medical, Smith & Nephew, Wishbone Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical, DePuy Synthes, Mobius Bionics, NuVasive Inc, Steeper Group, and Stryker Corp.

The global 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market is expected to grow from $2.71 billion in 2021 to $2.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market is expected to grow to $3.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market consists of sales of 3D orthopedics/prosthetics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture bone models which can be used in complex orthopedic cases.Orthopedic prosthetics are artificial devices or limbs that are used to replace a missing body part that has been lost due to an accident, trauma, or congenital conditions to improve a person’s lifestyle and function.



Every prosthesis procedure begins with the removal of diseased joints and the replacement of an artificial implant.



The main types of products in 3D orthopedics/prosthetics are upper extremity prosthetics, lower extremity prosthetics, sockets, and others.Upper extremity prosthetics are upper limb prostheses that can be used anywhere from the shoulder joint to the fingers.



The different technologies include conventional, electric-powered, hybrid orthopedics prosthetics and are used by several sectors such as hospitals, prosthetics centers, rehabilitation centers, and others.



North America was the largest region in the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market in 2020.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing number of trauma cases and accidental injuries are contributing to the growth of the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market.The use of artificial limbs (prostheses) to improve the function and lifestyle of people who have lost limbs is known as orthopedic prosthetics.



To match the functional needs of the individual, the prosthesis must be a unique mixture of appropriate alignment, construction, materials, and design. For instance, according to the Hanger, Inc., a US-based company that provides prosthetic and orthotic care devices, in April 2021, the number of Americans living with the loss of a limb due to trauma cases and accidental injuries is more than 2 million, and by the year 2050, a staggering 3.6 million people will be living with limb loss in the USA. Therefore, the increasing number of trauma cases and accidental injuries drives the market for 3D orthopedics/ prosthetics.



The growing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market.Major research institutes and corporations are focusing on developing new technological solutions for 3D orthopedics/prosthetics to give users more control and precision when using prosthetic hands.



For instance, in March 2020, the US researchers at the University of Michigan’s Medical School developed nerve interface technology that allows Prosthetics to control artificial limbs with their thoughts. Muscle grafts, electrodes, and machine learning algorithms are used in the nerve interface technology to strengthen the feeble nerve signals originating from the amputee’s residual limb so that the bionic hand can absorb them in real-time.



In January 2020, Essentium, Inc., a US-based 3D printing solutions provider collaborated with Vorum for an undisclosed amount. This partnership provides a 3D printing solution for orthotics & prosthetics customers to succeed in producing mass-customized orthopedics/prosthetics products with speed and scalability. This collaboration also incorporates the Essentium High-Speed Extrusion (HSE) 3D Printing Platform and materials, as well as Vorum’s O&P CAD/CAM solutions and SurePath methodology. Vorum is a Canada-based manufacturer of 3D printed orthopedics/prosthetics devices.



The countries covered in the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





