3D Motion Capture System Market Size Grow At USD 331.73 Billion By 2030 With a CAGR of 14.10% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the analysis reports by MRFR, “ 3D Motion Capture System Market , By Type, By System, By End-User - Forecast 2030”, the market is anticipated to reach around USD 331.73 Billion, at a 14.10% of CAGR between the year 2022-2030.

3D Motion Capture System Market Overview:

Motion capture is described as recording the movement of objects or other industries. In several applications, the system is utilized, such as engineering & design, education, biomechanical research, and medical, industrial, and media & entertainment applications. Motion capture refers to the procedure of recording the movements of several objects. The technology derived from the 3D motion capture market is now utilized widely for neuroscientists, VFX studios, sports therapists, and for controlling robotics and computer vision. Several industry areas such as sports, entertainment, healthcare, military, and verifying concepts for computers and robotics use the 3D motion capture system market. 3d motion capture is recording the activities of human artists and functioning information for the models and animation of digital characters in the filmmaking industry.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 331.73 Billion CAGR 14.10% (2022-2030) Key Market Opportunities The increasing need of popularity of various live-action movies Key Market Drivers Increasing demand from the latest media and advanced entertainment sector in recent modern years

The increasing need of popularity of various live-action movies

3D Motion Capture System Market USP Covered

3D Motion Capture System Market Drivers

The global 3D motion capture systems market has recorded immense growth in recent years. The market's growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand from the latest media & developed entertainment sector and the rising need for the popularity of various live-action movies.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the high cost may impede the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the majority of the market areas across the globe. Market players across the globe from various industry areas faced unexpected challenges during the pandemic. Given the rapid spread of the disease across most regions worldwide, several governments implemented partial or complete lockdowns. Considering the travel restrictions and social distancing norms imposed across the globe, the supply chain networks for several industry areas in recent times. Various companies must combat the battle insistently on both. The global health crisis has not only impacted public health but has also had a massive impact on global financial activities. The worldwide economy faced losses of millions and trillions of dollars, and as the experts suggest, it will take years to get it back on track. With the rise of the international financial recession running, the market areas have faced a significant decline in the growth rates; there are various factors are responsible. The global health crisis caused various significant challenges for all the market areas, impacting all across the globe. Key tactical advancements are taking place. Like any other market, the global market for 3D motion capture systems has also faced several significant losses during the pandemic. However, by the second phase of the pandemic, the market started picking up the pace and recorded positive growth in recent times. MNCs across the globe are heavily investing in the development of advanced solutions.

3D Motion Capture System Market Segment Analysis

Among all the systems, the non-optical system segment is anticipated to dominate the global market for 3D motion capture systems over the review timeframe. These systems are comparatively not expensive as optical systems. Furthermore, the non-optical systems offer real-time data results with instant feedback. The system provides several performance captures and does not utilize symbols for operation. Therefore, they are broadly adopted for applications needing a dependable service. The key leaders across the industry have been impacted, given the outbreak of COVID-19. The projected fall in the end-user industries' growth may significantly impact the 3D motion capture system market over the assessment timeframe.

Among all the solutions, the software segment is anticipated to account for the most significant contribution to the net share of the 3D motion capture system market over the assessment timeframe. The software performs like an interface among various components of the motion capture system. Software is utilized for transferring the motion data into an animation for either entertainment or scientific replay uses. It assists in pre-editing, cleaning up, recording, and reusing captured data. The global health crisis is anticipated to affect all end-user industries. This will likely impact vehicle production and demand for a 3D motion capture system.

3D Motion Capture System Market Regional Analysis

The global market for 3D motion capture systems is analyzed across five major regions: the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

According to the analysis reports by MRFR, the North American region is anticipated to dominate the global 3D motion capture systems market over the review timeframe. The technological development across the region is the primary aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market's growth. The US is the leading growth contributor globally, given the growing use of 3D body motion tracking in the advertising and entertainment businesses.

The Asia-Pacific region's 3D motion capture system market is anticipated to record the highest CAGR over the assessment timeframe. The presence of numerous leading players across the region is the prime factor causing an upsurge in the regional market's growth. Furthermore, the factors such as the rising adoption of 3D motion capture systems and the growing demand for efficient animation equipment are also projected to fuel the growth of the regional market over the assessment timeframe.

3D Motion Capture System Market Competitive Analysis

The list of leading players across the global market for 3D motion capture systems includes companies such as:

STT Systems (Spain)

Northern Digital (Canada)

Rokoko Electronics (Denmark)

Noraxon (US)

Simi Reality Motion Systems (Germany)

Phasespace (US)

Motus Digital (US)

Motion Workshop (US)

Dari Automation (US)

AR Tracking (Germany)

Xsens Technologies (Netherlands)

OptiTrack (US)

Phoenix Technologies (Canada)

Nansense (US)

Qualysis (Sweden)

Motion Analysis (US)

Metria Innovation (US)

Codamotion (England)

Noitom (China)

Vicon Motion System (England)

