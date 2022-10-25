3D Motion Capture Global Market to Reach $334.83 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.81%

Global 3D Motion Capture Market

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Motion Capture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D motion capture market size reached US$ 171.37 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 334.83 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.81% during 2021-2027.

3D (three-dimensional) motion capture is the process of recording the total movement of people or objects in 3D using a variety of motion sensors and accelerometers. It consists of multiple devices, such as high-quality cameras, sensors, communication equipment, and accessories. 3D motion capture is widely used in visual effects (VFX) studios, therapy, neuroscience, robotics, computer vision, engineering, and design applications.

It can capture highly complex movements and the real-time motion of the subject to obtain the desired level of animation in various fields. It also assists in reducing inconsistencies and movement precision and improving the accuracy of mapping products. As a result, 3D motion capture is extensively used in the entertainment, education, sports, biomedical research, and healthcare industries.

3D Motion Capture Market Trends:

The significant growth in the media and entertainment industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. 3D motion capture is widely used to produce animation movies and science-fiction content and develop video games with realistic graphics. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of 3D motion capture in the healthcare industry to provide alternative training methods in medical studies, diagnosis, rehabilitation, posture analysis, and treatment of physical conditions is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to create realistic animations without using extensive equipment, such as reflective markers and multi-camera systems, is providing an impetus to market growth. Moreover, the rising demand from sports and allied activities to train athletes, review performance, and analyze injury processes is supporting the market growth. Other factors, including favorable initiatives by several governments to establish art studios for visual effects and animation, increasing utilization in the military sector for training soldiers through simulations, and rising demand from the education industry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Service

Breakup by Application:

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Biomechanical Research and Medical

  • Engineering and Design

  • Industrial

  • Education

  • Others

Breakup by System:

  • Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems

  • Non-Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global 3D motion capture market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global 3D motion capture market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the system?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global 3D motion capture market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global 3D Motion Capture Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Application

8 Market Breakup by System

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • AIQ Synertial Ltd.

  • Codamotion-Charnwood Dynamics Ltd.

  • Motion Analysis Corporation

  • Noraxon USA Inc.

  • Northern Digital Inc

  • OptiTrack (NaturalPoint Inc.)

  • PhaseSpace Inc.

  • Phoenix Technologies Inc.

  • Qualisys AB

  • Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

  • Xsens Technologies BV.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r6p1sg

Attachment

