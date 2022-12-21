3D Metrology Market Report 2022: Significant Growth in the Aviation Industry Fuels Sector

Global 3D Metrology Market

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Metrology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D metrology market size reached US$ 8.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.47% during 2021-2027.

3D metrology refers to the technological system of measuring distance, length, height and point of a 3D object. It is primarily used to reverse engineer and analyze defects in different materials and objects. It includes various hardware and software tools, such as a coordinate measuring machine (CMM), optical digitizer and scanner (ODS), video measuring machine (VMM) and 3D automated optical inspection (AoI) system.

These systems convert 2D architectural models into images and videos for improved design, manufacturing processes and production workflows. This aids in quality control, inspection, reverse engineering and virtual simulation of the products and finds extensive applications across several industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, architecture, medical, energy and power.

3D Metrology Market Trends:

The growing automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market. There is widespread adoption of optical 3D metrology and 3D testing for capturing detailed information and running full-field evaluations. It involves inspection, measurement and quality checks of various tools, castings, plastic and sheet metal parts in assemblies and vehicle bodies. Furthermore, significant growth in the aviation industry is also providing a boost to the market growth.

3D metrology is widely used for scanning and inspecting intricate components and recreating the scanned parts digitally. It is also utilized for various other applications, including corrosion inspection, hail damage depth, fixture measurement, part archival and tooling measurement. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, the growing need for industrial automation and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop 3D metrology technologies for modeling and analysis with enhanced precision and quality control, are projected to drive the market further.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

146

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021

Billion8.6 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027

Billion14.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global 3D metrology market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on offering, product, application and end-use industry.

Breakup by Offering:

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

Breakup by Product:

  • Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

  • Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS)

  • Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

  • 3D Automated Optical Inspection System (AoI)

  • Form Measurement

Breakup by Application:

  • Quality Control & Inspection

  • Reverse Engineering

  • Virtual Simulation

  • Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Automotive

  • Architecture & Construction

  • Medical

  • Electronics

  • Energy & Power

  • Heavy Industry

  • Mining

  • Others

Breakup by Region:
North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global 3D metrology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global 3D metrology market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global 3D metrology market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global 3D Metrology Market

6 Market Breakup by Offering

7 Market Breakup by Product

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • 3D Digital Corporation

  • Automated Precision Inc.

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • Creaform Inc.

  • FARO Technologies Inc.

  • GOM GmbH

  • Hexagon AB

  • Jenoptik AG

  • KLA Corporation

  • Mitutoyo Corporation

  • Nikon Metrology NV

  • Perceptron Inc. and Renishaw PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/834z3v

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


