3D Imaging Market to Reach Over USD 40031.4 Million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Imaging Market size is expected to reach over USD 40031.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period.

Market Synopsis

X-rays, Ultrasounds, and other imaging techniques in the healthcare sector are practiced with the help of 3D imaging. 3D imaging helps in treatment, surgical planning, and proper diagnostics. This technology has replaced several costly diagnostic procedures by minimizing the risk of complications and operating time by properly observing the impaired tissue in the body. 3D imaging Advancements are helping healthcare experts to access new ways with a high-resolution due to which it is getting easier to detect diseases for doctors, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “3D Imaging Market by Component (Solutions, Hardware, Services), by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On Premises), by Vertical (Education, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Defense & Security), by Region (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the 3D Imaging Market:

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Able Software Corporation

  • Frontop Digital Technology Co.

  • Google Inc.

  • GE Healthcare Company

  • Konica Minolta Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

Market Dynamics:

Driver: High Demand from Entertainment Sector

3D imaging equipment also experiences a high demand from the entertainment sector across the world. With several 3D movies being released and filmed worldwide, the entertainment sector generates a high demand for this equipment. With advancements in instruments, the 3D movies quality has also enhanced substantially. 3D entertainment has shifted to 3D animated content, which is also witnessing a huge increase in demand as it gives great entertainment. These can be viewed via a web or app. The main example is Borgata that provides a casino-like sense to its consumers via an app which has 3D animation content.

Restraint: Huge Investments Needed, 3D Imaging Systems and Software Often Consume Huge Power

The 3D imaging systems and software are always being criticized as very expensive because of which customers are unwilling to invest in this 3D imaging software. The market for 3D Imaging has witnessed a downfall in the production of 3D television sets across the world. The technology usage has led to a rise in the cost of the televisions that does not give a great return on investment as people are price sensitive. With huge investments needed, 3D imaging systems and software often consume huge power which also grows the cost overall of using these items. These are the key factors that are hindering the market growth.

Regional Trends

North America accounted for the largest share of the regional market for 3D Imaging. Key factors facilitating the growth of the market in the region include widespread adoption of the 3D technology and rising investments for R&D process in the region. The rising number of 3D imaging market players across several regions is also likely to drive the growth of the market further.

Key Findings

  • Cloud deployment mode to hold a significant share: Most players in the 3D imaging market provide 3D imaging solutions which are cloud-based to automate the maintenance process of equipment and maximize profits, effectively. The cloud-based 3D imaging solutions adoption is likely to rise, due to advantages, like, scalability, easy maintenance of image data generated, agility, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and effective management of solutions. Players prefer to adopt 3D imaging solutions which are cloud-based, as these support their cross-regional, regional or cross-country strategies for data recovery.

  • 3D layout and animation to hold a significant share: The 3D imaging market consists of various software that are used for 3D animation creation, which ranges to the affordable low-end versions from professional high-end ones. 3D animation and layout represent spatial relation in the location and size of the object.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/3d-imaging-market-1213

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the 3D Imaging Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on "3D Imaging Market by Component (Solutions, Hardware, Services), by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On Premises), by Vertical (Education, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Defense & Security), by Region (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/3d-imaging-market-838638

The report on 3D Imaging Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the 3D Imaging Market?

  • How will the 3D Imaging Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the 3D Imaging Market?

  • What is the 3D Imaging market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the 3D Imaging Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “3D Imaging Market will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 16001.3 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 40031.4 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR) of 19.1% from 2022 till 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

Component: - Solutions, Hardware, Services

Deployment Mode: - Cloud, On Premises

Vertical: - Education, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Defense & Security, Architecture and Engineering, Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

