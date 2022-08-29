3D Face Mask Market Size worth USD 27.92 Billion by 2030 | With stunning 25.60% CAGR, Says The Brainy Insights

The rising significance of personnel protection at healthcare facilities and the covid attack worldwide are pushing the 3D face mask market development.

Newark, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global 3D face mask market is expected to grow from USD 3.59 billion in 2021 to USD 27.92 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.60% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The COVID-19 attack in China created a tremendous need for face masks for healthcare staff and doctors, which led to disrupting the supply chain in different countries. The rising demand for respiratory protection, face protection, and others in the healthcare sector protects people and healthcare employees during the continuing novel Covid-19 pandemic, which is anticipated to expand the market. Healthcare employees are at significant risk in a high viral load atmosphere. These elements may push industry growth.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global 3D face mask market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

• In 2020 February, in reaction to overwhelming market need, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. declared an expansion in the production of their N-95 respirator masks. The company has developed its display facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will now be capable of creating more N-95 respirator masks.

Market Growth & Trends

The increasing significance of protection against harmful viruses & pollutants in growing economies, including India, China, and Brazil, on account of the rising industrial domain, is anticipated to raise the need for disposable face masks to avoid any possible disease. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a dramatic growth in the market for 3D face masks globally. These 3D face masks help prevent infection control measures from spreading the virus. Millions of people globally suffer from pandemic conditions like COVID19 infectious viruses, which have already killed millions. Similarly, to bypass the shortage of face masks, the government has raised its investment in manufacturing, which is pushing the development of the 3D face mask market. However, airborne disease transmission is due to the spread of droplets that stay contagious while remaining in the air for extended distances. Protection setting a wall and procedures to undervalue or release virus from the environment or personal belongings form the base for interrupting the transfer of direct contact disease. As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the spread of airborne infections, like seasonal influenza, yearly kills 300-400 thousand people. (H1N1) Influenza A has taken 16,000 deaths globally.

Key Findings

• In 2021, the Type-R segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34% and market revenue of 1.22 billion.

The product type segment is divided into Type-Sp, Type-R, and Type-St. In 2021, the Type-R segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34% and market revenue of 1.22 billion. These types of masks are primarily used for the protection against the transmission of various diseases like Covid-19.

• In 2021, the disposable segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 2.04 billion.

The usage segment is divided into disposable & reusable. In 2021, the disposable segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 2.04 billion. The growth in offline & online advertisements for the use of disposable masks to safeguard the body from the deadly bacteria of COVID19 promotes the development of the face mask market.

• In 2021, the E-Commerce segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 0.96 billion.

The distribution channel segment is divided into supermarket, hospital pharmacies, retail suppliers, E-Commerce, and others. In 2021, the E-Commerce segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 0.96 billion. The trend of online shopping due to the Covid-19 crisis is propelling market growth rapidly.

Regional Segment Analysis of the 3D Face Mask Market

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global 3D face mask market, with a market share of around 34.5% and 1.23 billion of the market revenue in 2021. People in India are evolving more deliberately in their hygiene, and the increasing industrial domain and government regulations and rules to cover workers’ health are the essential elements anticipated to push market development in this region. Similarly, urbanization and increasing disposable income in India & China are predicted to grow the product need over the coming years.

Key players operating in the global 3D face mask market are:

• The Mentholatum Company
• Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd
• Prestige Ameritech
• Mölnlycke Health Care AB
• Medline Industries, Inc
• Kimberly-Clark Corporation
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Cardinal Health, Inc.
• Cantel Medical Corp.
• 3M Company

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global 3D face mask market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global 3D Face Mask Market by Product Type:

• Type-Sp
• Type-R
• Type-St

Global 3D Face Mask Market by Usage:

• Disposable
• Reusable

Global 3D Face Mask Market by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarket
• Hospital pharmacies
• Retail suppliers
• E-Commerce
• Others

About the report:

The global 3D face mask market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

