3D Dinosaurs Are Ready To Invade Your Phone Via Google Search Update

If you’ve run out of at-home family activities, why not bring the kids to Jurassic Park?

Well, a virtual edition, at least. Google Search’s most recent update has added life-sized dinosaurs to their augmented reality (AR) zoo. Families can now use their phone cameras to project the towering reptiles in their dining rooms and backyards, by searching “dinosaur” in the Google app and tapping the “view in 3D” option.

Thought AR cats and tigers were fun? Now you can turn your home into #JurassicWorld with AR dinosaurs. Search for dinosaurs using your mobile device and tap “View in 3D” to see them in your room. Share your best creations using #Google3D #3Ddinos. https://t.co/BjAYYywfoX 🦕🦖 pic.twitter.com/QXjd7RhEtz — Google (@Google) June 30, 2020

Parents are already making great use of the app to amuse their kids, which so far has 10 dinosaurs on stand-by for a personal visit.

Google search now features life-size AR dinosaurs from Jurassic World! Our 3-year-old absolutely loves it



Full list: T-Rex, velociraptor, triceratops, spinosaurus, stegosaurus, brachiosaurus, ankylosaurus, dilophosaurus, pteranodon, parasaurolophus🦕🦖🦖https://t.co/8uDP2CiNjW pic.twitter.com/8IzGotaCNM — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) July 1, 2020

Houston-based mom Meredith Akers shared photos of her two children, excited to see the AR creatures “invade” their backyard and unleash their inner Chris Pratt.

🦖Dinosaurs invaded our backyard!!! 🦕 Google dinosaur or a specific dinosaur name and click on the “view in 3-D” option! We had fun!! pic.twitter.com/yii3GeddFS — Meredith Akers (@meredithakers) July 1, 2020

Some have enjoyed projecting their new jumbo-sized friends onto unlikely locations, like by windows or on street corners.

And in case you want to live out your nightmares -- a Pteranodon outside your window [the 'largest known flying reptile'] pic.twitter.com/d9pKBlxfn9 — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) July 1, 2020

Google partnered with the designers behind “Jurassic World” and its tie-in game for the terrifying technological marvels.

“Not only did we draw research from various forms of literature, our artists also worked with paleontologists and the ‘Jurassic World’ team to make the assets as accurate and realistic as possible,“designer Camilo Sanin said in a Google blog about the update. “Even the smallest of details, such as irregularities of skin colour and patterns, are important.”

That attention to detail will pay off, as many families will be making plenty of use of Google’s latest offerings: Since the pandemic started, 9 to 5 Google reports that its AR animals, especially tigers, have surged in popularity because parents are looking for boredom busters.

