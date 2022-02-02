3D Cell Culture Global Market – Forecast To 2028

ReportLinker
·6 min read

3D cell culture is an artificial environment that allows biological cells to interact with the environment in a three-dimensional way, similar to cells "in vivo". Cells in a 3D cell culture model are subjected to stimuli and environmental conditions similar to those encountered by the cells of a living organism.

New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Cell Culture Global Market – Forecast To 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03548180/?utm_source=GNW
The close replication of real-world conditions in 3D cell culture models has made them increasingly becoming popular in variety of applications like tissue engineering, drug discovery, toxicity testing, disease modelling, cancer research, stem cell research and others. The development of advanced scaffold based products (ready to use scaffold based plates, organ specific scaffolds etc), scaffold free products (portable bioreactor, organ on chip etc., and emerging high potential bioprinting technologies will further expands the 3D cell culture applications areas.

The 3D Cell culture global market is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The factors such as increasing funding towards the cell based research, increasing focus towards the application 3D cell culture models in in-vitro testing in drug discovery, toxicity testing due to advantages over 2D cell culture system are driving the 3D cell culture market. Whereas, growing focus towards application of 3D cell culture in the personalized and regenerative medicine and advancement is 3D cell culture technologies such as advanced bioreactors (integrated bioreactor and hand handled bioreactor), magnetic bioprinting or levitation, organ specific scaffolds and integration of AI technologies will provide immense growth opportunities for the 3D cell culture market. However, lack of skilled personnel, complications associated with establishment of 3D cell culture, ethical issues associated with 3D cell culture and stringent process control for handling 3D cell culture expected to hamper the market growth.

The market for 3D cell culture is segmented based on technology, products, end-user and geography. Based on the technology, the market is segmented into scaffold based platforms, scaffold free platforms and bioprinting. Among technologies, Scaffold based platforms is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Scaffold free platforms is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to increasing adoption of scaffold free technologies in the development of 3D models such as spheroids and development of advanced scaffold free products such as integrated bioreactor, organ-on chip etc. The scaffold based platforms is further segmented into solid scaffolds, hydrogels and others. Among these, Solid Scaffolds segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Hydrogels is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 due to increasing development of advanced hydrogels. The scaffold free platforms is further segmented into hanging drop method, agitation based method, forced floating and microfluidics. Among these, Forced floating segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Microfluidics is expected to grow at a high teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the products, the 3D cell culture market is classified into Cells& tissues, Media, Sera and Reagents, Microplates & Others, assay kits, scaffolds and Instruments. Among the products, media, sera and reagents accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and are expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to an increase in demand for media and reagents in research, and drug discovery applications. Scaffolds segment are expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to development of innovative scaffolds by the companies. Scaffold segment is further sub segmented into natural scaffolds, synthetic scaffolds and hybrid composite. Among these, Natural scaffolds segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and are expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Synthetic Scaffolds segment is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Based on applications the 3D cell culture market is divided into basic research, toxicity and drug safety screening, tissue engineering, stem cell research, drug discovery, cancer research, and others. Among the applications, cancer research accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Stem cell research is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Based on end users, 3D cell culture market is segmented into academic and research institution, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, and others. Among these Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to increasing focus towards the adoption of 3D cell culture in-vitro models in drug discovery and toxicity testing applications and increase in development of new drugs. Other end-users such as CRO’s is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to increasing focus towards the adoption of 3D cell culture model in drug discovery by the CRO’s.

By geography, the3D cell culture global market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K. and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, and Rest of APAC) and the Rest of the world (Brazil, Rest of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa). North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The factors increase in R&D expenditure, increasing government funding towards the cell based research, increasing drug discovery and development research and growing drug development pipelines, increasing interest towards the personalized medicine and regenerative medicine research and development of innovative 3D cell culture products by the companies for the application in research, drug discovery, and tissue engineering drivers the 3D cell culture market in the region.

Europe is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028.The factors such as increase in biotech R&D expenditure, presence of major biotech parks, entrepreneurship hubs with the ideal condition for biotech companies, venture capital providers, increasing number biotech companies, government funding for biotech innovative start-ups and cancer research stem cell research, growing drug discovery research by increasing investment in pharmaceutical sector to develop New Product Development (NPD) pipeline, development of advanced 3D cell culture products, entering of new companies with innovative 3D cell culture products and increase in private funding for the development of innovative 3D cell culture products are propelling 3D cell culture market in the region.

The 3D cell culture global market is competitive and all the players in this market are involved in adopting advanced technologies in 3D cell culture to expand their product portfolio and maintain their market shares. The key players in the 3D cell culture global market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Corning (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Insphero (Switzerland), Reprocell (Japan), Greiner-Bio (Austria), Mimetas (Netherlands), Aspect Biosystem (Canada), BICO (Sweden) and 3D systems (U.S.).

The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following region:
• North America
o U.S.
o Rest of North America

• Europe
o Germany
o U.K.
o France
o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o South Korea
o Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World (RoW)
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
o Middle East and Others
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03548180/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Kylington caps third-period rally, Flames beat Stars 4-3

    DALLAS (AP) — Oliver Kylington exited the penalty box, joined a rush and scored to cap a three-goal rally in the third period as the Calgary Flames defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Tuesday night. Kylington jumped into a 3-on-1 break, took a pass from Rasmus Andersson and beat Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger. Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau also scored third-period goals, and Elias Lindholm assisted on the tying and winning goals. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary. Calgary peppered Oettinge

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • From Poulin to Hamelin, Team Canada has abundance of riches in choosing flag-bearer

    The unveiling of Canada's flag-bearer traditionally signals the Olympics are about to begin. It comes after plenty of speculation around which a decorated athlete — or perhaps two — will have the honour of leading Canada's red-clad athletes into the Opening Ceremony. From snowboarder Mark McMorris to moguls king Mikael Kingsbury to women's hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada has an abundance of riches to choose from. But the selection is complicated by other factors, such as competition sche

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit — tying an AFC title game record — to take a late 24-21 lead. But Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired in regu

  • Shiffrin saw what Biles, other Summer Olympians went through

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • Analysis: Opposites attract as Stafford, Burrow get Super

    Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow had almost nothing in common before Sunday except that they were top overall picks in the NFL draft. Now, they are both Super Bowl quarterbacks. Their journeys are almost polar opposites since each left an SEC powerhouse. Stafford was the first selection in the 2009 draft out of Georgia and then spent a dozen years trying not to get pummeled in Detroit. Always considered a good player on a bad team — Detroit is that rare franchise that existed when the Super Bowl

  • On to Super Bowl: Bengals versus Rams, who will host game

    Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL's worst team. Now they're headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams — in the Rams' home stadium. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. The team that won only two games in 2019, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty muc

  • San Francisco commits major mistakes at the worst time

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For 6 3/4 games, the San Francisco 49ers had dominated the Los Angeles Rams. Then came the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC championship game, when everything unraveled. Coach Kyle Shanahan decided not to go it on fourth-and-2 in Rams territory, followed by a dropped interception by Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmy Garoppolo throwing a pick at the worst time. All of that led to San Francisco’s bid for a second Super Bowl trip in three years falling short in a 20-17 loss. The Niner

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w