3D Body Scanning App unspun Introduces Retro-Inspired Jeans for the Summer

unspun, the Hong Kong- and San Francisco-based start-up that creates customized jeans using 3D body scanning technology, has introduced two new retro-inspired silhouettes.

As suggested by its name, the Retro Flare is a '70s-style design that widens at the hem. Offered in the "Organic Light" and "Organic Mid" washes, the jeans can be styled with a tank top with jewelry for casual fits. Meanwhile, the Bootcut -- available in "unspun Light," "unspun Mid" and "Graphite Black" -- hugs the body at the hips and thighs and is slightly tapered at the knee for a flattering look.

Take a closer look at the two new silhouettes above. You can download the unspun app to get your own 3D-scanned custom jeans for prices ranging from $1,570 to $1,685 HKD (approximately $200 to $215 USD).

